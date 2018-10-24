It’s hard to be too concerned about the smattering of movies and shows that leave Netflix every month when the streaming service adds new content at such a rapid pace, but the number of quality blockbusters being removed from the service in recent months is somewhat troubling. In the past, it was common for Netflix to lose just one a couple of movies or shows of note, but the percentage continues to climb this November.
Some of the noteworthy departures next month include Amelie, Cruel Intentions (and its terrible sequels), Jurassic Park (and two of its slightly less terrible sequels), Paddington, and Up in the Air. All five seasons of Undercover Boss currently available on Netflix will be vanishing as well, if you’re into that kind of thing.
You can see the full list of Netflix streaming departures for the month of November below:
Leaving November 1st
- Amelie
- Crossfire
- Cruel Intentions
- Cruel Intentions 2
- Cruel Intentions 3
- Hellboy II: The Golden Army
- Jurassic Park
- Jurassic Park III
- Oculus
- Phenomenon
- Run to me
- Smokin’ Aces 2: Assassins’ Ball
- Steel Magnolias
- The Invasion
- The Land Before Time
- The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
- The Land Before Time III: The Time of the Great Giving
- The Lazarus Effect
- The Lost World: Jurassic Park
- The Reader
- Up in the Air
Leaving November 12th
- Anna Karenina
Leaving November 16th
- Paddington
Leaving November 17th
- Undercover Boss: Seasons 1-5
Now that you’ve seen everything that will be removed from the service over the next month, be sure to check out all of the new movies and TV shows being added to Netflix in November as well.