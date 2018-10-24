It’s hard to be too concerned about the smattering of movies and shows that leave Netflix every month when the streaming service adds new content at such a rapid pace, but the number of quality blockbusters being removed from the service in recent months is somewhat troubling. In the past, it was common for Netflix to lose just one a couple of movies or shows of note, but the percentage continues to climb this November.

Some of the noteworthy departures next month include Amelie, Cruel Intentions (and its terrible sequels), Jurassic Park (and two of its slightly less terrible sequels), Paddington, and Up in the Air. All five seasons of Undercover Boss currently available on Netflix will be vanishing as well, if you’re into that kind of thing.

You can see the full list of Netflix streaming departures for the month of November below:

Leaving November 1st

Amelie

Crossfire



Cruel Intentions



Cruel Intentions 2



Cruel Intentions 3



Hellboy II: The Golden Army



Jurassic Park



Jurassic Park III



Oculus



Phenomenon



Run to me



Smokin’ Aces 2: Assassins’ Ball



Steel Magnolias



The Invasion



The Land Before Time



The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure



The Land Before Time III: The Time of the Great Giving



The Lazarus Effect



The Lost World: Jurassic Park



The Reader



Up in the Air

Leaving November 12th

Anna Karenina

Leaving November 16th

Paddington

Leaving November 17th

Undercover Boss: Seasons 1-5

Now that you’ve seen everything that will be removed from the service over the next month, be sure to check out all of the new movies and TV shows being added to Netflix in November as well.