New rumor claims earlier Galaxy S10 specs leaks were wrong

We’ve been sharing reports about potential Galaxy S10 leaks for months now, but we’re still far out enough from the expected release date that not all of the reports support one another. For example, earlier this week, mobile tech blog Techie Word shared a screenshot posted on Chinese social media portal Weibo which features specs that appear to contradict previous rumors about the Galaxy S10 — specifically the camera specs.

In case you haven’t been poring over the Samsung smartphone leaks in recent months, SM-G970 is thought to be the code name for the base model, while SM-G975 is the Plus model. According to this leak, the standard S10 would ship with a 12-megapixel f/1.5 and 16-megapixel f/1.9 dual rear camera as well as a 16-megapixel f/1.9 and 8-megapixel f/1.9 dual front camera. A camera system like that wouldn’t make any sense on the base S10.

There are several potential explanations for the disconnect between this leak and leaks we’ve seen in the past. The most obvious is that this leak is not legitimate, and we shouldn’t take it seriously. But before we discount it entirely, it’s worth noting that the other specs appear to line up with previous rumors and our expectations: 5.8-inch OLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, 3190 mAh battery, Android 9.0 and a USB-C port for charging. None of these details set off any alarm bells, but the camera specs are a sticking point.

As SamMobile notes, reports have suggested that the Galaxy S10+, with its 6.44-inch OLED display, will feature five total cameras — three on the back, two on the front. The base S10, on the other hand, is said to have one camera on the front, and just one on the back as well. And finally, the rumored third Galaxy S10 model will supposedly feature a dual rear camera and just one front camera, which makes it unlikely this is a case of mistaken identity.

It’s also worth noting that a separate report from SamMobile on Tuesday suggests that the cheapest Galaxy S10 will have just 64GB of internal storage (instead of 128GB), which is worthy of its own discussion if true, but also rebuts yet another detail from the Weibo leak. Basically, we still have a lot to learn before launch.