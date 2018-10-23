Apple’s new iPhone XR is set to be released on Friday and there’s no better way to prepare for it than by stocking up on as many neat new apps as you can. We’re doing our part by rounding up all of the best paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free today. There are five different apps listed below, and they’re all free downloads — but only for a short time so grab them for free while you can.

DataRocket Data Usage Monitor

Normally $0.99.

Never worry about your data limit again. DataRocket keeps tabs on your cellular data usage. The widget tells you at-a-glance, how close you are to exceeding your cap. DataRocket notifies you in 10% steps about the remaining high-speed data volume. The DataRocket widget informs quickly and clearly about data usage in the current billing period.

The dot on the progress bar changes its color from green (= safe), yellow (= attention) to red (= danger!). The dot provides additional information about the billing period and thus helps you to keep an even better eye on data consumption: If the dot is to the right of the progress bar, your data consumption is safe. However, if the point is to the left of the progress bar, you should reduce your data consumption in order not to be throttled before the end of the billing period or to have to buy expensive additional data. The DataRocket Wi-Fi widget displays the received and sent data volume. A tap on the “More” button opens the detailed view in which the local and public IP address can be viewed. DataRocket also displays the MAC address and the name of the wireless access point manufacturer.

Download DataRocket Data Usage Monitor

Heavy Blade

Normally $2.99.

Heavy Blade is a 3D hack and slash dungeon crawler with gorgeous visuals and a heavy rock soundtrack designed to push the limits of your device. Heavy Blade is also now available for PC through Steam! FEATURES: – 30 dungeons filled with monsters to explore

– 5 collectible weapons each with a unique spell, including fireballs, magic missile, electricity, and ice shards

– On screen map for navigation

– Spend your gold to upgrade your character and weapons

– State of the art console quality graphics with unified lighting and shadows never seen before on an IOS device. Per pixel lighting with specular and bump mapping along with 4 dynamic lights with shadow maps bring the world to life.

– Listen for whispers to locate secret doors and hidden areas

– Gather loot from dead enemies or barrels and replenish health and mana with potions.

– Playable with the touch screen or third party game controller (recommended). SUPPORTS: iPhone 5 and later, iPad 3rd gen and later

MFI Controllers CONTROLS:

With touch devices the controls use a twin stick configuration, with buttons for spells and attacking. The small arrows are for changing weapons which you get later in the game. See the in game help for more information. A Lite version is now available for you to try the first 3 levels free! For more videos and images visit http://www.HeavyBlade.com

Download Heavy Blade

Cellular Network Signal Finder

Normally $3.99.

Use this amazing app to easily pinpoint and identify all the carrier towers around you. Often these are in plain sight but other times, they’re disguised as trees or on top of roofs. This app will be priceless to you if often find yourself in remote areas or enjoy hiking and camping. It’s hard to go a long time without communicating or sometimes there are emergencies.

With this app you can see where your carrier towers are located so you can easily improve your cell phone reception. Also, you will be able to view additional details about the towers.

Download Cellular Network Signal Finder

Background Color

Normally $2.99.

Create beautiful wallpapers by 40 types of preset color and customizable specified color.

Add calendar up to 2 months available as lock screen and home screen. [Settings Screen]

●Preset Color

Choose a favorite color from 40 preset colors categorized 6 groups (iPhone, Jewel, Sky, Season, Nature, Solar System). ●Gradation

Choose gradation color (from Top Color to Bottom Color) or one color by Gradation Switch. ●Top Color/Bottom Color

Specify a color by set Hue/Saturation/Brightness. ●Vignetting

Specify a screen edge color by set Opacity/Hue/Saturation/Brightness. ●Calendar

Choose range (1 Month/2 Months) and a color (Light Color/Dark Color). [Preview Screen]

●Preview

Check a preview of Lock Screen/Home Screen by tapping Preview Button on upper right of screen. ●Save a Wallpaper

Save a wallpaper by tapping Preview Screen and “Save to Camera Roll”. ●Available as a wallpaper

Available as a wallpaper from built-in app “Settings” > “Wallpapers” > “Choose Wallpaper” > “Camera Roll”, or from built-in app “Photos”.

Download Background Color

Aureus Prime

Normally $1.99.

Lights out! Lights out! Can you memorize the board and match elements in the dark? Memorize the board, match hidden elements, produce gold, upgrade the machine, and fight the ever so quickly increasing pressure. Play online with up to 3 opponents to determine who has the best visual memory or fastest fingers and collect their gold by defeating them! Take a break from classic matching games and see if you can master this new twist! — In Aureus the player is tasked with operating the elements of an electrically charged gold producing machine. The machine operates in the dark, with all elements hidden from the player. Matching similar elements creates an electrical current which briefly illuminates part of the board, disintegrates the matched elements, and produces gold. Players must rely on their memory to match hidden elements. Speed is likewise essential to master the Aureus which has a strong tendency to overheat. Skilled players have the option of using gold coins earned over time to upgrade the machine. Upgrades can reduce pressure, slow falling elements, or minimize the impact of failed matches amongst other benefits. Once fully upgraded, Aureus provides its fastest game mode with frantic gameplay. At a basic level, Aureus can be played as a tile matching game with a twist. At the most complex level, Aureus demands a combination of strategy, dexterity and memory. The most efficient way to play is by making a succession of small matches to regroup similar elements, followed by more complex matches to produce large amounts of gold coins. As the pressure increases, the player must master a balance between speed and memorization to optimize the number of coins and the final score. Aureus features 3 game modes:

* Endurance: the classic mode, with continuous game play until the machine breaks

* Time Trial: the perfect mode for short sessions, with game play limited to 90 seconds

* Online: a multiplayer mode in which players can challenge up to 3 opponents

Download Aureus Prime