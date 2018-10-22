Report: Samsung’s first Galaxy gaming phone could ship with a custom CPU

There’s a new trend in the Android world: gaming phones. Razer started it, and others were quick to join in. So far we’ve got quite a few gaming devices in town, including the Razer Phone and Razer Phone 2 (image above), the Asus ROG Phone, the Xiaomi Black Shark, and the Huawei Mate 20 X. Naturally, Samsung can’t stay away.

The Galaxy Note 9 is marketed as a productivity device, but also as a gaming phone, which is an interesting approach from the company. But we may soon see a dedicated Galaxy phone in stores, according to new reports, which will rock a powerful Samsung-made GPU.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard that Samsung is making its own GPU. Considering that Samsung is already developing its own mobile CPU, it only makes sense to create mobile GPUs of its own — especially considering that Apple has also been doing it. Well-known Samsung insider Ice Universe posted on Weibo a short message saying that Samsung is making a gaming phone, and teasing that an “S-GPU” (Samsung GPU) may power it.

A few months ago, SamMobile also reported that a Samsung gaming phone was in the making. At the time, however, there were no details about the phone’s GPU.

It’s unclear at this time when Samsung will unveil the phone or what it’ll call it. If you purchase flagship Android handsets, chances are that you won’t need a separate flagship for games. Gaming phones pack the same high-end specs as other Android flagship devices, but they may also get better screens and cooling than regular flagships. In other words, the games that run on gaming Android phones will also work on flagship devices pretty flawlessly.