A Marvel star just dropped a huge ‘Avengers 4’ spoiler

Almost five months have passed since Infinity War premiered, and Disney’s creation is probably the biggest movie of the year when it comes to buzz. Five months after the movie debuted and people are still talking about the film, trying to guess what will happen next and how the fallen heroes will be resurrected. We have plenty of evidence that says many of the dead heroes will at least appear in Avengers 4, regardless of whether they’ll be revived or not. And we also have a pretty good idea of how that will happen: Time travel.

We have two ways of traveling through time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including the Time Stone, which Thanos has right now, and the Quantum Realm, which has time vortexes. All the theories we’ve seen are based on one, the other, or mix the two time-traveling options. But it looks like it’s the Quantum Realm that will play a major role in Avengers 4 and in other films. And we know that thanks to a recent Ryan Seacrest interview with Michael Douglas (via ComicBook), who plays Hank Pym in the Ant-Man movies.

Douglas said the Quantum Realm is “the key” to Avengers 4 and other MCU films. “Right. Right. That is absolutely true,” he said when asked whether Ant-Man 2 is connected directly to Avengers 4.

“I mean, all of them — I mean, the Quantum Realm, that’s the key. That’s the key,” Douglas added. “The Quantum Realm plays an important part in all the next chapters, I think, of the Marvel films.” Douglas’s character, of course, turned to dust in the credits scene of Ant-Man and The Wasp.

Douglas’ spoiler is massive but not surprising considering what we learned in the past few weeks. A leak told us that all the surviving Avengers will wear matching uniforms that will resemble the special costume Pym wore when he went searching for Janet in the Quantum Realm.

Image Source: Marvel via MCU Cosmic

We also learned that the next chapter in the MCU might take place five years after the events in Infinity War. One of the reasons why that may happen is because Scott Lang has to find his way out of the Quantum Realm and somehow land in the present day or near future. Also, developing a way to access the Quantum Realm at will (the costumes?) and figuring out how to navigate the vortexes to get to specific time frames might take a while.

Finally, we do know that the Quantum Realm is a heavily populated world where things can get dangerous. That universe has smart creatures and cities (pictured above) in it that could help or hinder the journey at hand.

November is almost here and we’re fast approaching the day when the first Avengers 4 trailer — and hopefully its title — will be released. Once that trailer arrives, we’ll be on the lookout for any Quantum Realm or time travel teasers Marvel may have decided to share.