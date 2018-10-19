iPhone XR pre-orders are now live

More than a month after Apple originally held its special iPhone media event, pre-orders for Apple’s iPhone XR are finally live. If you’re keen on picking up Apple’s new 6.1-inch device as soon as possible, you’ll either want to check out the official Apple Store app or visit the iPhone XR page on Apple’s website. Historically, Apple’s website can sometimes buckle with heavy traffic, but hopefully such issues won’t appear this time around. Once you get your oder in, devices are slated to ship (and appear in retail stores) beginning next Friday on October 26.

With good reason, many tech pundits and analysts believe that the iPhone XR will easily be Apple’s most popular iPhone model this release cycle. As we’ve mentioned before, the iPhone XR offers users interested in a new device a brand new form factor at a price point that won’t necessarily break the bank. Case in point: the entry-level iPhone XR with 64GB of storage starts out at $749, while the 128GB and 256GB models are priced at $799 and $899, respectively.

It’s also worth mentioning that Apple’s iPhone XR lineup will introduce a bit of much-needed color into the iPhone family. Whereas Apple’s iPhone X models are available in traditional colors like Silver, Space Gray, and Gold, the iPhone XR is available in the following colors: White, Black, Blue, Yellow, Coral, along with a Product(RED) model.

As far as features are concerned, the iPhone XR is an absolute beast and sports the same hardware as Apple’s iPhone XS models. Indeed, the main distinction between the iPhone XR and the XS is that the former ships with an LCD display as opposed to an OLED display. Taking a look at the iPhone XR’s specs and price, the device arguably offers prospective buyers more bang for the buck than most iPhone models we’ve seen in recent years.

And last but not least, if you're aiming to order an iPhone XR directly via your mobile carrier, various carriers are offering their own incentives.