Sam’s Club iPhone XR preorder deal gets you a $100 gift card

The iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max have been selling quite well according to analysts, but the new iPhone many people want won’t be available for sale until next Friday. The iPhone XR is the cheapest 2018 iPhone Apple introduced, with prices starting at $749 for the 64GB version. But Sam’s Club has a new deal that will let you save $100 on your upcoming iPhone XR purchase in the form of a gift card.

Sam’s Club will start taking preorders at 12:01 AM on October 19th through October 22nd, but you’ll have to place your order by October 21st to qualify for the gift card.

Also, you’ll have to be a Sam’s Club member and activate the phone from October 26th through October 28th with either AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon. That means you’ll have to get on a new installment contract with one of those carriers. T-Mobile isn’t included in the offer, but if you were planning to buy your iPhone XR with either AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon, you should certainly consider Sam’s Club offer.

What’s great about the deal is that it’s a good incentive to go for an iPhone XR model with more onboard storage than the basic 64GB model. The 128GB version is priced at $799, while the 256GB version costs $899.

Apple won’t sell unlocked iPhone XR units during preorders even though it did offer the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max unlocked. Instead, only the usual AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon options will be available when preordering the iPhone XR from Apple.

The iPhone XR will begin shipping on October 26th in more than 50 countries and territories, including the US, and that’s also when in-store sales will begin.

Image Source: Sam's Club