If you thought yesterday’s roundup of the best paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free was a good one, well, you’d be correct. It was one of the best roundups we’ve had in the recent past, and there are still a few freebies in there that you can go back and download if you missed that post yesterday. Thursday brings a fresh new batch of app sales though, and we dug through them all to pick out the six best one. Check them all out below.

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. BGR is not affiliated with any app developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app anyway, you will be charged by Apple. Some apps may have additional in-app purchases. Subscribe to our RSS feed to be notified as soon as these posts are published and you’ll avoid missing the sales we cover.

Funnel

Normally $1.99.

“It’s like having a single radio station with a huge variety of content to keep you constantly in the know.” – Time Featured by Apple, Time, Product Hunt, Beautiful Pixels, AppAdvice and more. Hourly news podcasts from outlets like BBC, NPR, WSJ, CBC, VOA, Fox 5 and more. Funnel gives you a clear account of what’s going on in the world from a multitude of sources. Just pick your favorite and listen from anywhere. Control the sources in your feed and set up AutoPlay, Autostart and Reminders for a custom experience.

Download Funnel

Voice Changer – Voice Effects

Normally $0.99.

The Voice Changer Recorder is a funny vocalizer app that can be changed to other voice effects based on your recordings, such as the effect of the Robot, Alien etc. You can also change your voice with built-in voice effects. Features

– Recording voice

– Built-in 20 prank voice effects

– Change video voice effects

– Real-time switching voice effects without waiting

– Quickly export voice effects and share to friends via iMessage,Messenger etc.

Download Voice Changer – Voice Effects

Towar.io

Normally $0.99.

Towar.io is a casual real-time strategy game. Become the commander of a mighty army. Clash in battle to capture enemy fortresses while increasing the numbers and power of your forces! Forge alliances with other players and lead your soldiers to victory! What awaits you in Towar.io:

– Real-time online battles with real foes

– Cute graphics

– Simple and intuitive controls

– Endless tactical possibilities and daring strategies

Download Towar.io

VisualX – After Camera Effects

Normally $1.99.

VisualX will help take your photos from average to outstanding in mere moments. Crop, splash, adjust, rotate, draw, add text, add filters and hordes of effects then export in full size or to the usual social media suspects. “Easily fix your photos with VisualX” ~ Product Hunt “VisualX photo editor is high performance image editing software” ~ Applion.jp “VisualX will help take your photos from average to outstanding in mere moments” ~ AppAdvice.com “VisualX photo editor is all in one photo editor” ~ newmobilelife.com “Photo Editor with many filtering tools and effects. Covering virtually all aspects of dressing. Whether it’s adjusting the light, adjusting the white effect, attaching a sticker, writing a picture, cutting or blurring pictures. It can be done easily through tools that are arranged in a neat manner” ~ Thai.co

_______________________________________________ KEY FEATURES :- ●Filters

Choose from dozens of breathtaking filters and effects to completely change your image ●Stunning Effects

Choose from a perfectly categorized collection of stunning effects such as Spot, Bloom & Gloom to easily make your photos stand out! ●Beautiful Text

Simply add beautiful text to your photos with many artistic fonts to choose from. Express yourself, with the most perfectly designed text editing tool for your phone ●Emoji

Add all your favorite emojis to your photos and bring them to life! ●Tone Curve

It is a powerful tool that can be used to make advanced tonal adjustments on your image. ●Sharpen

Makes the detail in your photo appear sharper and more defined. Push the slider slowly and be careful not to over-sharpen. ●Saturation

Controls the vibrancy of the colors in your photo. Increase saturation to make the colors more vibrant, or decrease it to make them less vibrant. ●Fade

Washes out shadows and gives your photo a faded or vintage look ●Draw

Draw on your photo with any color you want ●Color Splash

Selectively remove and replace color with Splash ●Crop Options

– Flip, rotate, and straighten crooked photos

-Perspective: vary the photo as if taken from a different angle

-Transform your photos with our rotating tool, vertical and horizontal flipping tools, and straightening. ●Simple Sharing

Share your favorite photos with your friends in just 1 tap! Our simple sharing features, allows you to post your pics to Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or whatever social network you use, faster than ever!

______________________________________________ ◉No In-App Products

◉No Ads Download now!!

Download VisualX – After Camera Effects

Toca Life: Town

Normally $3.99.

*App Store Best of 2014* You rule this Town, a play world where anything and everyone is welcome! With different locations and many classic Toca Boca characters, the everyday adventures in Town are infinite. EXPLORE

Move around in town! Visit the store to buy groceries, stop by the restaurant to cook lunch, and head home to watch movies with friends. Run over to the park for a picnic and go for a swim in the pond. Build a sand castle or go on an adventure in the dark? In this Town you decide! CREATE

Play cops and robbers today and hide and seek tomorrow, the story is up to you. Use your imagination to create your own world and play together with friends and family. DISCOVER

There are treasures hidden everywhere. Turn on and off lights, toss garbage in the bins, or wrap up a present in the store to give to friends. Throw stones in the pond and tap the sun for day and night. Remember there are no rules so don’t be afraid to interact with anything, even the toilet! TOCA LIFE

Toca Life is a series of apps that takes you beyond the map of Toca Life: Town and let you discover new places within the Toca Life universe. FEATURES

– 24 characters to play with. Do you recognize any of them?

– 6 locations to explore – park with a pond, store, police station, restaurant, house & apartment

– 30 different dishes to cook in the restaurant

– Go on adventure – light a campfire and sleep in a tent

– Control day and night

– 5 different animals to play with

– Open game play with no rules or stress

– Kid-friendly interface

– No third-party advertising

– No in-app purchases Toca Life: Town is made for kids as young as 3 yet can capture the imagination of those much older. It’s filled with surprises and exciting things to do – there are no limits, just fun! Come play

Download Toca Life: Town

Frame for Unsplash

Normally $0.99.

Frame collects beautiful free photos and offer you advice to choose the wallpaper. You can share each photography and story behind the work with friends. Please feel free to save or use each photography in Frame. All photos in Frame are displayed with the hyperlink to Unsplash.com. Unsplash.com is a great community with free high-resolution photos licensed under CC0. You can see more details about the license in Frame.

Download Frame for Unsplash