Good news: Google’s Pixel 3 XL has the right kind of OLED display

Soon after Pixel 2 reviews came out last year, it became clear that the XL version suffered from various screen issues that Google fixed with the help of software updates. Google had to explain the seemingly inferior OLED screen on the Pixel 2 XL screen compared to the Pixel 2, implying that the fault may reside with the manufacturer. However, that won’t happen this year, as it looks like Google finally chose the right kind of OLED screen for the Pixel 3 XL.

LG made the OLED panels for the Pixel 2 XL, while Samsung supplied OLED screens for the smaller Pixel 2. And Samsung took subtle shots at LG in a YouTube video released after the Pixel 2 XL display issues were revealed last year. If you were worried about any display issues with the Pixel 3 XL, then iFixit’s detailed Pixel 3 XL teardown will put your mind at ease. We know now that the Pixel 3 XL has an OLED screen from Samsung.

Samsung is still the clear leader in the mobile OLED screen market. It’s why Apple chose Samsung Display as the exclusive screen provider for the iPhone X last year. And manufacturing screen displays like the one used on the iPhone X is a very lucrative business for Samsung. LG must have improved its own OLED display manufacturing tech, and the company is already rumored to provide screens for some of Apple’s iPhone XS models. But Google went with Samsung this year.

Even without iFixit’s teardown, we already knew that the Pixel 3 XL screen did very well in DisplayMate’s tests, which is the same display authority that analyzes all new flagship phones in great detail, including the iPhone XS and Galaxy Note 9. But DisplayMate’s conclusions aren’t surprising considering that the same company that made the displays from the iPhone XS and the Galaxy Note 9 also created the Pixel 3 XL screen — DisplayMate’s review is available at this link.

If you want to know more about the Pixel 3 phones before you buy yours, read our review right here.