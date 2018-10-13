Apple’s next-gen iPad Pro models may be the thinnest we’ve ever seen

Apple later this month is expected to introduce two brand new iPad Pro models in 11-inch and 12.9-inch form factors. The official unveiling is set to take place at a special media event that may come as soon as next week. As to what we can expect, we’ve seen a slew of leaks regarding Apple’s next-gen tablets over the past few weeks, with the biggest change of course being the eradication of the home button in favor of Face ID.

With Apple’s fall event steadily approaching, the number of iPad Pro leaks has only increased over the past few days. Most recently, Twitter user CoinCoin — who already has a few solid iPhone leaks to his/her credit — confirmed that Apple’s new iPads will not feature a traditional 3.5mm headphone jack. What’s more, CoinCoin divulged some interesting information regarding the iPad’s dimensions, noting that it will measure in at just 5.9mm at its thickest point.

The tweet in question can be seen below.

Of course no headphone jack on the upcoming new iPad. 5.9mm thickness is pretty good though. — CoinCoin (@coiiiiiiiin) October 12, 2018

Notably, the 5.9mm figure aligns closely with a Slashleaks leak that surfaced a few days ago. That particular leak claimed a thickness of 5.86mm but that figure may not take into account the device’s camera bump. Either way, Apple’s new iPads are poised to be impressively thin. As a point of comparison, the current iPad has a thickness of 7.5mm while Apple’s 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models are respectively 6.1mm and 6.9mm thick.

What remains unclear, though, is whether or not the 5.9mm figure is in reference to both iPad models or, in a more likely scenario, the smaller model.

It’s also worth noting that the bezels on the upcoming iPad Pro models will reportedly be quite thin, as evidenced by the renders below.

Over the past few years, there’s no denying that iPad sales have been trending downward more often than not. With a new iPad lineup on the horizon, Apple might see a solid boost in sales during the upcoming holiday shopping season.