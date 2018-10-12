We’ve got one last roundup for you this week of the day’s best paid iPhone and iPad apps that are on sale for free for a limited time. We dug through hundreds of apps on Friday to find the eight best options out there, and they span a wide range of categories so there should be something for everyone. Grab them while they’re still free though, because these sales won’t last long.

Task Attack

Normally $1.99.

The #1 anti-productivity app on the App Store! Task Attack is a humorous, shoot’em up arcade game with a twist. Drawing inspiration from the 80’s classics, players first encounter attacking alien invaders, but soon must fend off “real life” interruptions that creep into the game and join the assault. To successfully defend the galaxy, players must defeat trips to the store, car repairs, news alerts, and other annoying distractions. Do you have what it takes to survive a Task Attack? FEATURES · One Finger Gameplay – play in one hand as you drink a smoothie · Story Mode – play through 6 levels, each with a different invading task · Infinite Play – high score challenge, play as long as you can last · 8 Bit Art – takes you right back to the 80’s without the bad hair · Full Original Music Score – guaranteed to autoplay in your head · Hard and Master mode – take the challenge to the next level

Heart Mate – Heart Rate Meter

Normally $0.99.

With the Heart Mate heart rate assistant, you can detect and record your heart rate at any time without a heart rate monitor such as a smart wristband. By setting tag tags, the current status can be quickly recorded, such as after a meal, after exercise, etc. It is convenient to retrieve heart rate data with the same tag in the future so as to analyze heart rate data under these scenarios and discover health problems. Heart rate data will be automatically synced to Apple Health App.

Cycles – Daily Habit Creator

Normally $0.99.

Finish meaningful tasks every day! With the help of Cycles, you’ll always be motivated to reach for your goals. Whether it be walking the dog, taking out the trash, remembering to stay present, or even drinking water! Building habits is a difficult task and by using Cycles you will be able to keep working towards creating habits in your everyday life. Cycles notifies you periodically throughout the day to keep helping you work on your habit. As you complete your habits, a visual ring will begin to fill. Keeping a daily streak has never been easier. Keep up the hard work and watch your rings start to fill! Cycles gives you the ability to:

– Set as many Cycles as you want

– Set a starting hour for each Cycle

– Customize each cycle separately

– Select which days you want Cycles to notify you

– Use a range of beautiful colors

– Snooze cycles to keep focus and get reminded later

– Mute individual cycles for your convenience

– Use Apple Watch to create, edit, and monitor your progress

– Swipe right or left on your Cycle to reveal quick actions

– Mute or unmute cycles when necessary

– Motivating notification content to keep you reaching your goals

Cubit — AR Ruler Toolkit

Normally $2.99.

Cubit lets you measure distances with its Ruler tool, visualize the size of objects with its Box tool, and see how your photos look on a wall with its Photo Frame tool. Everything you do is saved in the History tool. Unlike other “AR ruler” apps, Cubit’s intuitive UI makes it easy to take accurate measurements. Cubit features include: • Ruler tool – measures distance between points. You can put as many ruler lines in the scene as you like and they’re tappable so they can be deleted. The measurement label on the line follows the camera so that it’s always visible.

• Box tool – visualize the size and position of objects of all kinds. For example, if you’re thinking about buying a couch, you can lay a box down of that exact size to see if it will fit in your space. You can then measure around it with the Ruler tool.

• Photo Frame tool – put your photos in a virtual frame and see how they look on your wall. Choose from 4 different frame styles.

• History tool – see all your previous measurements. Any time you create a ruler line or a box, a photo is automatically taken and stored in History. You can also snap a photo of the scene to History at any time.

• Boxes and ruler lines can be placed next to each other so, for example, you could see how much room you’d have from your new couch to the wall next to it.

• All lines and boxes are selectable and removable.

• More tools are coming soon! FAQ: — What kinds of things can Cubit measure?

Cubit is best at measuring across horizontal flat surfaces, but can also measure vertical surfaces with less accuracy. — What devices does Cubit work with?

Cubit uses Apple’s new ARKit technology which requires iOS 11 on an iPhone SE, iPhone 6s/6s Plus, iPhone 7/7 Plus, iPhone 8/8 Plus, iPhone X, iPad Pro, or new 9.7-inch iPad (2017). — How accurate is Cubit?

In our testing with ideal conditions (flat horizontal surface and good lighting), measuring accuracy is around 99%. For vertical surfaces, double-check that the start and end points are correct as you measure. If they are, the measurement should have the same accuracy. — How can I access previous measurements or virtual boxes I placed?

Use the included History tool! Cubit automatically takes photos of lines and boxes as you place them, and is even smart enough to automatically update its snapshots if it sees a better photo opportunity arise. — Are there any in-app purchases or advertisements?

Nope! Cubit is a one-time upfront charge and will never show ads. — Why “Cubit”?

Glad you asked! The cubit is a unit of measurement used by multiple ancient civilizations. For fun, try out the “Sumerian” setting while using Cubit :-).

Filter Candy

Normally $0.99.

Filter Candy is a collection of powerful film-emulation presets and editing tools. Edit your photos with our presets to transform them into something beautiful. Our extensive collection of presets have something which is ideal for almost any setting or subject. Enhance your photos with editing tools (such as but not limited to vignette, grain, sharpness, exposure, contrast, saturation) and share with loved ones. Included preset packs: Essential: This pack consists of our most popular and versatile presets Classic: Vintage-inspired pack recreates the look of days gone by Instant: Recreate the look of tradition instant film with this pack Slide: Vivid colors and extreme contrast makes this pack ideal for fashion and outdoors Creative: Reimagine the boundaries of color with this pack Black: Create a stronger emotional connection with your subject by removing the distraction of color Photos by Mark Sebastian

Merge

Normally $0.99.

Now it is your job to clear all the mess around as the assistant . Watch out for the bad guys leaked in the viruses and be quick because professor gives you limited time. FEATURES

* 72 level

* 12 Bonus level

* Game center support

* Global leaderboaed

* Facebook leaderboard

* Funny musics and graphics MERGE THEM NOW!

notally

Normally $2.99.

‘notally’ adds numbers in your text, so you don’t have to open a calculator for simple maths. (note + total = notally) Positive numbers are shown in blue and negative in red. Use negative number for subtraction. Notes can be put together inside a folder which shows their grand total.

Merge Videos – Compilation

Normally $0.99.

This app is great for creating stories especially if you have recorded multiple videos. Merge all your videos into a single video. Portrait and landscape videos can be combined together in the same video. After you have imported all your videos, you can also rearrange in any order you choose. This app is very simple and focuses only in providing you with the best possible videos merged. It will automatically set the frames per second accordingly. This app is great for beginners, experts or someone that just want to merge some videos together. Videos will be saved directly to your camera roll. You can combine more than a dozen videos together, as long as your device has the storage space. You can view the size of each video individually as well preview them.

