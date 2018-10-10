Best Buy’s open-box sale features the first Apple Watch Series 4 discounts

We’re less than a month removed from the launch of the Apple Watch Series 4, but thanks to Best Buy’s latest open-box sale, you can already get the wearable at a discount. Apple devices don’t go on sale very often, especially new releases, so there’s no telling when the Apple Watch Series 4 will go on sale again. If you’re desperate to get your hands on the watch, but don’t want to pay full price, this might be your best opportunity for a while.

If you want to take advantage of this deal, just head to the Best Buy product page for the Apple Watch Series 4 and scroll to the bottom, where you should see ‘Buying Options,’ including ‘Open-Box Excellent.’ The excellent items look brand new and come with all original accessories, but cost less. In the case of the Apple Watch Series 4, you can get an open-box excellent Series 4 shipped to you for as little as $486.99 (regularly $529).

But the Apple Watch Series 4 is just one of dozens of Apple devices and accessories on sale from Best Buy today. You can also get an iPad, a MacBook, an Apple TV, or a variety of chargers at a discount as well. You can see the full sale over on Best Buy’s website, but here are a few of the highlights across multiple product lines:

If you’re willing to accept a few dings and scratches, you can check in-store at your nearest Best Buy for ‘satisfactory’ or ‘fair’ open-box items which will be significantly cheaper than new or excellent devices.