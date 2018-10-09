Verizon already has a buy-one-get-one-free deal on the Google Pixel 3

Google officially unveiled the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL all of three hours ago, but Verizon hasn’t lost any time at all rolling out a new deal for its exclusive device. Starting today, anyone who buys one 64GB Google Pixel 3 will get a second device for free. As per usual, there are some terms and conditions attached to this, but it’s unusual in the extreme to see a buy-one-get-one-free deal rolled out immediately at launch.

The buy-one-get-one operates in the usual way for carrier deals, which is to say that you don’t just give Verizon $799 in cash and get two phones. Instead, you have to purchase both devices on Verizon’s device payment program, which works out at $33 per month per device, spread over 24 months. You’ll have to pay the taxes on both devices upfront, and you’re also required to open a new line of service.

Those requirements are all very much par for the course, so don’t go looking for a better buy-one-get-one. You should also note that the buy-one-get-one applies only to the base Pixel 3, which has 64GB of storage. If you want the more expensive version with more storage, you’re going to have to pay the difference; the credit for the second device only covers $799. It’s also not clear if the offer applies to the Pixel 3 XL; based on previous deals, you could likely buy two Pixel 3 XL devices and get a $799 credit, but since each device is worth $899, that wouldn’t technically be a buy-one-get-one.

It’s also worth bearing in mind that by taking advantage of the deal, you’re tying yourself into Verizon for the next two years. If you cancel your service before both devices are paid off, you’ll owe the balance of both devices (without any discounts) to the carrier.