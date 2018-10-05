Google trolls Pixel 3 rumors again with ‘Super Selfie Mode’ reference

Google will unveil the next-gen Pixel phones next week, but this week it’s busy with issuing Pixel 3 teasers that happen to troll existing rumors about the phones. A few days ago, a first such teaser was posted on Instagram and Twitter, mocking Pixel Mini rumors. Now we have a secondary image that targets the “Super Selfie Mode” rumor from a few months ago.

Check out the new Pixel doodle Google put out:

“The Internet has speculated that there’s a ‘Super Selfie Mode’ coming,” Google says. “Sorry Internet — no comment. Tune in 10/9 to see what we’ve really been working on.”

Back in August, we heard of this “Super Selfie” feature, when a report detailed the Pixel 3’s dual camera selfie setup. One of those cameras may feature a wide-angle lens, that report noted. The purpose of the dual cam setup is to deliver better Portrait Mode pictures, complete with faux bokeh effects.

Google may be picking and choosing what Pixel 3 rumors to troll this week, but that doesn’t change the fact that the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL appeared in incredibly detailed leaks so far, including actual reviews. Those devices that were supposedly traded on the black market this summer do exist, even if Google is not commenting on what it’s been working on.

Whether there’s a “Super Selfie Mode” marketing term in place or not doesn’t really matter. All the leaks we saw this summer showed us two phones each packing dual-lens front-facing shooters. That dual selfie camera must surely have a purpose, regardless of what Google ends up calling the new selfie feature.

The Pixel 3 phones will be unveiled on October 9th, and they’ll be available for preorder in various markets on the same day.