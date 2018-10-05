One of our favorite Avengers teases a tragic end for ‘Avengers 4’

I’m pretty confident that all of the dead Avengers will be resurrected in Avengers 4, but that doesn’t mean the Infinity War sequel will have a 100% happy ending. That’s not what we’ve been trained to expect from Russo Brothers Marvel movies, and we’ve already been warned that anything is possible in the MCU, even at high personal cost. Now, one of our favorite Avengers is teasing a tragic end for the upcoming movie… at least for his character.

“Officially wrapped on Avengers 4,” Chris Evans tweeted on Thursday. “It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful.”

Evans has told us before that he’d be done with his Captain America role soon, and this tweet might confirm it. The actor seems to imply that we won’t see him play Cap in future Marvel movies, which can’t be good news for Captain America in the 2019 Avengers movie.

The highly charged tweet suggests that Captain America might die in Avengers 4. Another possibility is that Steve Rogers will finally retire from the team, like Batman did in Christopher Nolan’s trilogy. There’s also a third possible outcome, one in which Captain America ends up doing something heroic for the greater good, with little chance of surviving himself. After all, he did that sort of thing before, and he ended up being frozen for decades. He was dead to everyone else.

Now add to all that the Russo factor. The directors are going to continue to shock us in Marvel movies, and killing off at least one of our favorite heroes will do the trick. After all, the Infinity War cliffhanger may turn out to be an elaborate rehearsal for what’s about to go down in the sequel. We’ve been taught heartbreak when all those heroes died in Infinity War. But we all hope Thanos will be defeated, and his actions will be undone. That will probably happen in Avengers 4. But we’re also going to experience the real pain of having some characters disappear from the MCU for good.

Captain America might not be the only character to die. And if there’s just one other character that might die trying to save everyone else in Avengers 4, Iron Man is the most obvious candidate. Robert Downey Jr., however, has yet to issue his farewell from the MCU, so we’ll have to wait to find out.