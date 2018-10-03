Microsoft just made paying for Surface and Office easier

Microsoft on Tuesday unveiled four Surface-branded products, including three new computers and a pair of headphones, as well as new Windows 10 features. But one of the best things coming out of Microsoft’s event is the new Surface All Access payment program that will allow users to bundle their desired Surface hardware with accessories, software, and other perks, and pay for them in monthly installments.

Surface All Access is “the ultimate way to own a Surface,” according to Microsoft, but the program is only available in the US for the time being. Surface All Access is similar to the Xbox All Access plan that Microsoft unveiled back in August.

All Access will let you purchase your desired Surface, accessories for the new computer, and an Office 365 subscription at once. The starting price is at $24.99 per month, and the program lasts for 24 months. Mind you that you’ll have to pay the full sum within that period or risk paying interest in the following years.

Here’s where things get weird, however. The Microsoft explains on its help pages that you’ll have to apply for a Dell Preferred Account to go forward, which is powered by Dell Financial Services.

Once that’s done, you simply choose your Surface bundle with Office 365, select Dell Preferred Account at checkout, and go about your way.

Image Source: Microsoft

The cheapest subscription, available on October 16th, is the Surface Go Bundle, which starts at that $24.99 base monthly price. You get a Surface Go, a Type Cover, and Office 365 for that price. The Surface Pro bundle is more expensive at $47.87 but gets you the same perks — tablet, Type Cover, and Office 365.

The Surface Laptop Bundle sells for almost the same price, at $46.63 per month, but only gets you Office 365 on top of the notebook. At $54.96 per month, you can go for Microsoft’s flagship laptop, the Surface Book 2.

Finally, the most expensive bundle comes only on November 15th. That’s the Surface Studio Bundle, starting at $150.79, a price that includes the desktop and your choice of Office 365.

The All Access deal is only good if you’re looking to get Office 365 with your laptop purchase. If you’re not interested in Microsoft’s Office subscription, then you’d be better off looking for a different financing plan.