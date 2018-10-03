More details about Samsung foldable phone found in leaked Android Pie build

The fact that a foldable phone is on the way from Samsung is, of course, no surprise, but now we have a leaked Galaxy S9 Android Pie build that’s inadvertently coughed up a few details about the upcoming handset.

SamMobile has found among other things a reference to the foldable handset’s expected codename via an analysis of the leaked build, which also includes references to Qualcomm’s next flagship chip. The site says it found a file named “winnerlte” in the leaked firmware, which lines up with an earlier report from a source that the foldable smartphone’s codename is “Winner.” Also, Samsung tends to use a “q” at the end of codenames to reference Snapdragon versions, which is why the site things the foldable phone may be powered by an Exynos chip.

“Since configuration files for this device have only been discovered in the leaked Android Pie build it’s possible that this device may come with Android 9 out of the box,” the site notes. “It is as yet unknown when it will arrive and in what markets. Samsung is expected to provide some details about the foldable device at SDC 2018 next month.”

Meanwhile, a policy file for an unreleased Qualcomm chipset has likewise been discovered in this leaked build, SamMobile goes on to report. That file makes references to Snapdragon 8150 being the marketing name for the next flagship chip from Qualcomm as a successor to the Snapdragon 845.

“These mentions within the firmware don’t confirm any details about the device or the chip,” the report continues. “At most, they can be seen as an indication that these products are being worked on. The Snapdragon 8150 will not arrive before next year and that may also be the case for the foldable smartphone.”

Anticipation, of course, has been building for a while now for the first official look at the so-called Galaxy F foldable phone, probably the most exciting handset from Samsung and something the company has been teasing for years. An unveiling has been postponed multiple times, though, and it’s now expected to show it off finally in November. Indeed, Samsung mobile president DJ Koh said in a recent interview that customers want this, they’re ready to see what Samsung has in store and “it’s time to deliver.”