Best Buy’s deal with a Google Home Mini and a 4-pack of Tiles is too good to miss

If you buy a Google Home Mini or an Amazon Echo Dot at full retail price, you’re a sucker. The $49 Google Home Mini is a favorite to be given away with TVs or phones or a particularly large tank of gas, since Google is keen to get it into everyone’s homes and get them addicted to the virtual assistant.

But among the many, many deals we’ve seen on the Google Home Mini over the last year, none seem like quite as much of a steal as the offer that Best Buy has going on right now. All you have to do is buy a four-pack of Tile trackers — the cheapest 4-pack being just $34.99 — and you get a Google Home Mini thrown in for free.

Even if you just wanted to use the Tiles to throw at rodents in your yard, this would still be a good deal, since $35 is a $15 discount on what Best Buy is selling the Google Home Mini for on its website right now. But in addition to the smart speaker, you also get a pack of extremely useful Bluetooth trackers.

If you’ve never heard of them before, Tile trackers are small Bluetooth chips that you can attach to your keys, wallet, purse, or anything else you commonly misplace. They also have a button so you can find your phone if you’ve still got your keys, which is something that’s saved me cumulative hours on my way out the door. The Tile app also communicates with the Google Home, so provided that your phone is nearby, you can tell Google to find your keys for you.

The deal is only available while stock lasts, so get clicking if you want to take advantage.