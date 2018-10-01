The 10 best new movies and TV shows coming to Netflix in October 2018

After a stellar September packed with great content, I’m convinced I’m not going to have trouble coming up with ten worthwhile shows and movies for this list ever again. The sheer volume of content that arrives on Netflix every month is becoming difficult to quantify, with more original content than ever filling up the service week after week. And while quality licensed movies continue to vanish from the service, Netflix is pretty consistent about replacing those movies with more licensed content that will keep everyone satisfied.

There are so many established hits original to Netflix at this point that every month seems to have a new season of a show people are genuinely excited about, like Making a Murderer and Daredevil in October, as well as more recent hits Big Mouth and Castlevania. Plus, who can forget about Chilling Adventures of Sabrina?

Now that you’ve seen the best, be sure to take a look at the rest — here’s the full list of everything that will be added to Netflix’s catalog this month. And here’s the full list of everything that will be removed from Netflix in October, in case you want to watch these shows and movies before they expire.