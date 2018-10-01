How to play Google’s secret adventure game

One of Google’s most iconic Easter eggs is that dinosaur game that becomes playable any time the Chrome browser is unable to connect to the internet, but it turns out that it’s not the only game the company has hidden from sight. Last month, Reddit user attempt_number_1 discovered a full text adventure game hidden in Google Search which no one had ever seen before. It’s unclear how long it’s been there, but anyone can play it at any time.

In order to access the game, you’ll need to open up a browser (Chrome is preferable, but Edge and Firefox both work as well), head on over to Google.com, and search for “text adventure.” Once you reach the search results, hold down Ctrl+Shift+J on Windows or Command+Option+J on Mac to open the console. You should see a prompt asking if you want to play a game. Type “yes,” press enter, and the game will begin.

In this original text adventure, you play as the big blue G from Google’s logo, in search of your friends “red o, yellow o, blue g, green l, and the always quirky red e” around the Google campus. It’s not quite as difficult as text-based games of yore, but it’s a clever Easter egg that should keep you occupied on a slow Monday.

Once you finish looking for your friends in the adventure game, be sure to check out this page on Wikipedia to see all of the other dozens of Easter eggs that Google has hidden on its site and within its various services.