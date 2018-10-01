Meet Project Stream, Google’s new service that lets you stream full games in Chrome

Many companies have tried to make game streaming a reality, but up until now, none of them have managed to catch on, with most failing altogether. But if there’s one company that can beat the odds, Google seems like a fairly safe bet, as the search giant on Monday announced a new service called Project Stream.

“We’ve partnered with one of the most innovative and successful video game publishers, Ubisoft, to stream their soon-to-be released Assassin’s Creed Odyssey to your Chrome browser on a laptop or desktop,” Google revealed in a blog post on Monday. “Starting on October 5, a limited number of participants will get to play the latest in this best-selling franchise at no charge for the duration of the Project Stream test.”

Google shared a video of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey running at 1080p 60fps on the Project Stream service, which, in theory, will work from any computer with Chrome installed. Not many people are going to be invited, but you can head to this website to sign up for a chance to participate in the Project Stream test. Keep in mind, to join the test, you need to be at least 17, live in the US, and have a home internet connection speed of 25 megabits per second.

The blog post makes it clear that this is just the beginning of a more substantial initiative which will see Google throw its hat into the ring in the gaming market. Google understands that streaming games is an entirely different beast than streaming TV shows or movies, as even an instant of lag can cause the player to open the wrong menu or walk off the side of a cliff. Can Google slay the beast that has defeated so many others in the past?