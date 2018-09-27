Whether you have a shiny new iPhone XS or an older iPhone model, you’re still constantly in search of nifty new apps to fill up your phone. We’ve dug through hundreds of paid iPhone and iPad apps today that are on sale for free for a limited time, and we’ve come up with the cream of the crop. You’ll find seven apps listed below and they’re all free downloads, but only for a limited time so grab them while you can.

GALAXIA 4

Normally $0.99.

“Fun watch game that combines space invaders and Galaga. Cool game!!!!”

“A lot like the one for the arcade machine!!!” GALAXIA – where Space Invaders meet Galaxian! This is the arcade game you have been waiting for on Apple Watch! After successfully defeated the aliens on the moon, you are now going to face the alien fleets in space! GAME DESCRIPTION

• Use digital crown or gesture to move spaceship and fire

• Some aliens can take extra hits before destroyed

• Spaceship can take 2 extra hits before destroyed

• Spaceship will be temporary invincible when hit

• Enjoy sound effects in the game!

• Companion game for iPhone INSTALLATION

• Once downloaded to your iPhone, GALAXIA icon will appear on your Apple Watch’s home screen. Tap and enjoy!

• If you do not see the icon after waiting for a while, open the Apple Watch companion app on your iPhone, and scroll down through the My Watch section to check for GALAXIA icon, make sure “Show App on Apple Watch” is toggled on.

Coinpeak

Normally $5.99.

Coinpeak is a powerful and simple tool that tracks the performance of your cryptocurrency portfolio and automatically syncs your balances, transactions, costs, and gains across all wallets and exchanges, based on the FIAT and/or cryptocurrency of your choice. • Privacy is paramount. Your portfolio data, API keys, and wallet addresses are kept completely private, never transmitted to our servers, and reside only in your device. • Choose between two tracking modes: ‘Balances Only’ (Basic) or ‘All Transactions’ (Advanced) and track your trades, transfers, current and historical values, cost per unit, total cost, change, realized / unrealized gains, and more. • Quickly sync your balances and transaction history through API and CSV imports from multiple wallets and exchanges. Currently available for: Bibox, Binance, Bitfinex, Bitso, Bittrex, CEX.io, Coinbase, ERC dEX, EXMO, Gate.io, Gemini, HitBTC, IDEX, Kraken, KuCoin, Liquid, OKCoin, Quoinex, Poloniex, SFOX, YObit, and most Bitcoin, Dash, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Lisk, Litecoin, and XRP addresses from wallets such as MetaMask, Exodus, Copay, imToken, MyEtherWallet, Jaxx, Ledger Nano, Lisk Nano, Trezor, etc. • Automatic imports from Ethereum wallet addresses include the balances of all your tokens. • Complete Exodus Wallet support through CSV file imports and automatic ETH address syncing. • CSV file imports are also available for Binance and Bittrex. Use the “Batch Import Template” for other wallets or exchanges. • Add the last touches to your portfolio by manually entering other coins, trades, wallets, and test scenarios. • Export your Realized Gains Report as a CSV file for tax preparations (Includes gain/loss from all sell trades). • Export a backup CSV file with all your transactions. • Select two currencies to base your portfolio & market values. You can pick any combination of FIAT and Crypto, and change them at your convenience. • View portfolio values and ticker prices based on Ethereum, Bitcoin, Litecoin, DAI, USDT, IOTA, Cardano, Dash, Monero, Neo, Lisk, XRP, and any other digital currency or token of your choice. • Supports all active cryptocurrencies in the market, and major FIAT currencies. New tokens are listed as they become active in the market. • Complete coin market information including prices, market cap, volume, trends for 1h, 24h, 7d, 30d, 60d, and 1y, historical data, cost per unit, and the coin’s social media performance. • Beautiful interactive charts. • Easy and fast Currency Conversion Calculator. • Get the latest Crypto News without leaving your portfolio. • Protect the privacy of your portfolio with Face ID, Touch ID or Passcode. • Keep track of any CryptoKitties stored in your linked Ethereum wallet addresses and follow auction prices, status, and more… Coinpeak is available as a free download, with all it’s features available and without ads. However, reloading the current market pricing data without waiting limits requires purchasing the “Coinpeak Unlimited” Subscription. • The “Unlimited” Subscription gives you access to the current market pricing data without limitations, allowing you to refresh the data anytime, as many times as you need.

• “Unlimited” Subscription is available for 1 year, 6 months, or 1 month periods.

• Payment will be charged to iTunes Account at confirmation of purchase.

• Subscription automatically renews unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24-hours before the end of the current period.

• Account will be charged for renewal within 24-hours prior to the end of the current period. Price of renewal is assigned according to the initially purchased plan period.

• Subscriptions may be managed by the user and auto-renewal may be turned off by going to the user’s Account Settings after purchase.

• Any unused portion of a free trial period, if offered, will be forfeited when the user purchases a subscription to that publication, where applicable.

World Conqueror 4

Normally $0.99.

World Conqueror 4 is the newest-released game by EASYTECH in 2017. We will continue to develop and create the best war strategy game. [Scenario] *** More than 100 great campaigns based on history *** Experience historical moments, such as the battle of Dunkirk, the battle of Stalingrad, the North Africa campaign and the battle of Midway Islands *** Command your army to accomplish strategic objectives within limited time according to scenario [Conquest] *** Experience [WWⅡ 1939] [WWⅡ 1943] [Cold War 1950] [Modern War 1980] *** Select any country in the world, adjust diplomatic tactics, aid allies, and declare war on other countries *** Adjust strategic objectives according to the battlefield, build cities, develop science and technology, and produce military units *** Score high marks by occupying the most territories in the least amount of time, and marks will be ranked on the Game Center with other players [Legion] *** Build your army in the headquarters

*** Deploy your army on the field whether it’s an exercise or a legion battle

*** The proper arrangement of troops and usage of generals is the key to victory

*** 40 challenge operations to test the limit of your commanding skill [Domination] *** Choose excellent generals to fight side by side, promote their ranks and pick the suitable skills for them *** Wear your generals with medals you earned to improve their skills *** Complete specific tasks in the city and trade resources with merchants *** Build wonders of the world and unlock all kinds of landmarks *** Study new technologies and improve the combat effectiveness of all units [Features] *** 50 countries, 230 famous generals, 216 military units, 42 skills and 16 medals *** More than 100 campaigns, 120 legion battles, 40 challenge battles and so on *** 175 technologies, including army, navy, air force, missile, nuclear bomb, and space weapon

*** 30 wonders of architecture and 16 landmarks *** 50 achievements await your challenge *** Turn on automatic combat and AI will command your army *** Seamless world map and available to zoom in/out

*** Conquest mode supports ranking on the Game Center

Grocery/Shopping List Pro

Normally $2.99.

The easiest and best way to manage your shopping lists on your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch. Preloaded with over 330 top used food items in this ultimate food list database. Or you can add your own custom grocery items so that you can create personalized lists quickly and accurately. All products are saved locally to your phone so there is no need for an internet connection. There is also the ability to share your lists via text, email or messenger app with the touch of a button. Keep family members in the loop and share easily with everyone. Beautifully designed and made for quick access. Perfect for grocery or shopping lists, ensures that you will never miss an item on your shopping list again. Saves you: * Time: a well-planned list updated in real time saves precious minutes and hours in a store. * Money: when you know what to buy you’re safe from spontaneous purchases and waste. * Zen – you will be happier without the frustration caused by double purchases or forgotten items * Environment: paper shopping lists are made of trees. Our list is made of code which is environmentally friendly. Bring your shopping list to the next level and make shopping a whole lot easier. Shopping How much is your time worth? Save money, time and energy with the Shopping List Pro app. Payment will be charged to your iTunes account at confirmation of purchase. Subscriptions will automatically renew unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24 hours before the end of the current period. Your account will be charged for renewal, in accordance with your plan, within 24 hours prior to the end of the current period. You can manage or turn off auto-renew in your Apple ID account settings any time after purchase.

Balls Rides

Normally $0.99.

Press and hold to swing the ball ,release to let it fly.

Fly in the air as long as you can in order to improve your score，and you can get more score when the ball through the ring!

But don’t touch any walls, or you will lose!

How many score you can get!

Skate & Strike

Normally $0.99.

In this game you can play Bunny Hop Mode and Surf Mode.

In this Skate & Strike game you will fight with and race against your opponents on your skateboard with your guns and skateboards. Outstrip your opponents by racing faster or stop them by shooting them. There is also bunny hop mode, don’t forget to give it a go. With your points, you can buy new skateboards to surf faster, or you can buy new weapons to destroy your opponents. You can also customize your skateboard with new skins(updates are coming soon). Skate & Strike, also known as Surf & Strike, is a skateboard racing game. This game is inspired by surf mode, but we are independent team from the developers of the surf mode.. We have ownerships or permissions to use all contents of this game. Surfing is easier in mobile, you are not have to be a pro to complete a level.

The Blocking Dead

Normally $0.99.

The best Zombie puzzle game around! Challenge your logical mind and reaction time all at once in this funny, gravity-based physics puzzler. The objective? It’s simple: destroy the Zombies, and don’t let any of the Brains fall off the platform. Be quick about it, but watch where you’re tapping, or else you might squish a precious Brain or detonate a Bomb! ● Over 100 levels, and more being added with each update!

● Easy and intuitive one-touch controls.

● Real-time physics simulation.

● Stunning and original visual effects!

● An original, zombie-inspired music soundtrack.

● Funny sound effects and Zombie facial expressions!

● A variety of block types, including Zombies, Brains, Crates, Bombs, and more.

● Game Center Leaderboards and Achievements! They said it wasn’t possible, but the Zombie apocalypse has finally happened. Reasonable human that you are, you’ve decided to ride it out inside your apartment. Luckily, you have your favorite game to keep you from getting bored! It’s hilarious. It’s horrific. It’s not ashamed of its punny title… It’s The Blocking Dead!

