New leak shows the upcoming Pixel Stand appears to support fast wireless charging

Following up on what appeared to be the first official image we got last week of a charging stand accessory for the Pixel 3, a new press render has leaked today courtesy of MySmartPrice that reveals several details about the Pixel Stand, which we’ll surely learn more about at Google’s upcoming October 9 event.

First, per 9to5Google, there’s a pretty simple design at work here. It calls for putting the phone upright to lean against the charging portion of the stand, while the base keeps it standing up and hides the cable.

Meanwhile, there’s a hidden input under the base that looks like a USB-C port as well as a grip pad. “The orange color of that pad matches up nicely with Google’s design in recent years, with the Home Mini being a prime example.

“Of course, we’re expecting the Pixel Stand to be a wireless charger, and thanks to the documentation located underneath the product, we can confirm some details around that. The FCC ID on this press render appears in the FCC’s testing database and confirms that, yes, the Pixel Stand is a wireless charging product.”

The stand also appears to support fast wireless charging. 9to5Google goes on to report that the “9V ​⎓ 2A and 5V ​⎓ 3A” specifications on the FCC listing match those of other fast wireless chargers.

Per MySmartPrice, by way of using a previous leak to serve as a reminder, the Pixel 3 will have a custom UI when placed on the Pixel Stand. The site notes that UI will include “buttons for easy interaction, shortcuts for quick actions such as music, phone, etc., and easy access to Google Assistant. Notifications will have a different UI as well, making it easy for you to read and interact with them. It could also feature an inbuilt speaker.”

So now we have what appears to be confirmation the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL will support wireless charging and fast wireless charging via the Pixel Stand, the latter feature being something lots of users have been wanting.

We should see the Pixel Stand debut in a little less than two weeks at the “Made by Google” product launch event October 9, at which the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL will also make their debuts.