In celebration of the spookiest month of the year, Netflix is loading its streaming service up with an extra dose of scary movies and TV shows, from licensed content to new originals. The most anticipated of the lot is Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which is a dark reimagining of the original Sabrina the Teenage Witch Archie comic. Other spooky highlights for the month of October include Malevolent, Apostle, and Castlevania: Season 2.

If you’d rather not be scared, there are plenty of standard additions to the streaming lineup as well, such as Daredevil: Season 3, Big Mouth: Season 2, and Making a Murderer: Part 2. Some of the licensed content worth noting includes Blazing Saddles, The Green Mile, V for Vendetta, and Great News: Season 2.

You can see the full list of additions to the Netflix streaming service for the month of October below:

Streaming October 1st

Angel Eyes

Anger Management

Billy Madison



Black Dynamite



Blade



Blade II



Blazing Saddles



Empire Records



Gotham: Season 4



Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain



Kevin Hart: Seriously Funny



Must Love Dogs



My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Rollercoaster of Friendship



Mystic River



New York Minute

Once Upon a Time in America



Pay It Forward



Pee-wee’s Big Adventure



Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves



Rumble in the Bronx



She’s Out of My League



Sommersby



The Dead Pool



The Devil’s Advocate



The Green Mile



The Lake House



The NeverEnding Story



The Shining



V for Vendetta



Zack and Miri Make a Porno

Streaming October 2nd

Joe Rogan: Strange Times — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

MeatEater: Season 7 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Monty Python: The Meaning of Live



Monty Python’s Life of Brian

Streaming October 3rd

Truth or Dare (2017)

Streaming October 4th

Creeped Out — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



The Haunting of Molly Hartley



Violet Evergarden: Special: Extra Episode

Streaming October 5th

Streaming October 6th

Little Things: Season 1

Streaming October 8th

Disney’s Sofia the First: Season 4



Mo Amer: The Vagabond— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming October 9th

Streaming October 10th

22 July — NETFLIX FILM



Pacto de Sangue— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming October 11th

Salt Fat Acid Heat — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Schitt’s Creek: Season 4

Streaming October 12th

Streaming October 15th

Octonauts: Season 4



The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming October 16th

Streaming October 19th

Streaming October 21st

Robozuna— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming October 23rd

ADAM SANDLER 100% FRESH— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming October 24th

Bodyguard— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming October 25th

Great News: Season 2

Streaming October 26th

Streaming October 27th

Girl from Nowhere— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming October 28th

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj— NETFLIX ORIGINAL (Streaming Every Sunday)

Streaming October 30th

Streaming October 31st

Goldie & Bear: Season 2



GUN CITY— NETFLIX FILM

Check back in a little while for a full list of movies, shows and specials being removed from Netflix next month. In the meantime, watch a short video featuring some of the highlights coming in October below: