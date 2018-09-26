Jacob Siegal
September 26th, 2018 at 11:37 AM

In celebration of the spookiest month of the year, Netflix is loading its streaming service up with an extra dose of scary movies and TV shows, from licensed content to new originals. The most anticipated of the lot is Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which is a dark reimagining of the original Sabrina the Teenage Witch Archie comic. Other spooky highlights for the month of October include Malevolent, Apostle, and Castlevania: Season 2.

If you’d rather not be scared, there are plenty of standard additions to the streaming lineup as well, such as Daredevil: Season 3, Big Mouth: Season 2, and Making a Murderer: Part 2. Some of the licensed content worth noting includes Blazing Saddles, The Green Mile, V for Vendetta, and Great News: Season 2.

Don't Miss: Yes, you can actually get a 50-inch 4K TV with built-in Fire TV for only $349.99

You can see the full list of additions to the Netflix streaming service for the month of October below:

Streaming October 1st

  • Angel Eyes
  • Anger Management
  • Billy Madison
  • Black Dynamite
  • Blade
  • Blade II
  • Blazing Saddles
  • Empire Records
  • Gotham: Season 4
  • Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain
  • Kevin Hart: Seriously Funny
  • Must Love Dogs
  • My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Rollercoaster of Friendship
  • Mystic River
  • New York Minute
  • Once Upon a Time in America
  • Pay It Forward
  • Pee-wee’s Big Adventure
  • Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
  • Rumble in the Bronx
  • She’s Out of My League
  • Sommersby
  • The Dead Pool
  • The Devil’s Advocate
  • The Green Mile
  • The Lake House
  • The NeverEnding Story
  • The Shining
  • V for Vendetta
  • Zack and Miri Make a Porno

Streaming October 2nd

Streaming October 3rd

  • Truth or Dare (2017)

Streaming October 4th

  • Creeped OutNETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • The Haunting of Molly Hartley
  • Violet Evergarden: Special: Extra Episode

Streaming October 5th

Streaming October 6th

  • Little Things: Season 1

Streaming October 8th

Streaming October 9th

Streaming October 10th

Streaming October 11th

Streaming October 12th

Streaming October 15th

Streaming October 16th

Streaming October 19th

Streaming October 21st

Streaming October 23rd

Streaming October 24th

Streaming October 25th

  • Great News: Season 2

Streaming October 26th

Streaming October 27th

Streaming October 28th

Streaming October 30th

Streaming October 31st

  • Goldie & Bear: Season 2
  • GUN CITYNETFLIX FILM

Check back in a little while for a full list of movies, shows and specials being removed from Netflix next month. In the meantime, watch a short video featuring some of the highlights coming in October below:

Image Source: Netflix
Tags:
Comments