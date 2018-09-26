In celebration of the spookiest month of the year, Netflix is loading its streaming service up with an extra dose of scary movies and TV shows, from licensed content to new originals. The most anticipated of the lot is Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which is a dark reimagining of the original Sabrina the Teenage Witch Archie comic. Other spooky highlights for the month of October include Malevolent, Apostle, and Castlevania: Season 2.
If you’d rather not be scared, there are plenty of standard additions to the streaming lineup as well, such as Daredevil: Season 3, Big Mouth: Season 2, and Making a Murderer: Part 2. Some of the licensed content worth noting includes Blazing Saddles, The Green Mile, V for Vendetta, and Great News: Season 2.
You can see the full list of additions to the Netflix streaming service for the month of October below:
Streaming October 1st
- Angel Eyes
- Anger Management
- Billy Madison
- Black Dynamite
- Blade
- Blade II
- Blazing Saddles
- Empire Records
- Gotham: Season 4
- Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain
- Kevin Hart: Seriously Funny
- Must Love Dogs
- My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Rollercoaster of Friendship
- Mystic River
- New York Minute
- Once Upon a Time in America
- Pay It Forward
- Pee-wee’s Big Adventure
- Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
- Rumble in the Bronx
- She’s Out of My League
- Sommersby
- The Dead Pool
- The Devil’s Advocate
- The Green Mile
- The Lake House
- The NeverEnding Story
- The Shining
- V for Vendetta
- Zack and Miri Make a Porno
Streaming October 2nd
- Joe Rogan: Strange Times— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- MeatEater: Season 7— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Monty Python: The Meaning of Live
- Monty Python’s Life of Brian
Streaming October 3rd
- Truth or Dare (2017)
Streaming October 4th
- Creeped Out— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Haunting of Molly Hartley
- Violet Evergarden: Special: Extra Episode
Streaming October 5th
- Big Mouth: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Dancing Queen— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Élite— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Empire Games— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Little Things: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Malevolent— NETFLIX FILM
- Private Life— NETFLIX FILM
- Super Monsters Save Halloween— NETFLIX FILM
- Super Monsters: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Rise of Phoenixes— NETFLIX ORIGINAL (Streaming Every Friday)
- YG Future Strategy Office— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming October 6th
- Little Things: Season 1
Streaming October 8th
- Disney’s Sofia the First: Season 4
- Mo Amer: The Vagabond— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming October 9th
- Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 4— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming October 10th
- 22 July— NETFLIX FILM
- Pacto de Sangue— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming October 11th
- Salt Fat Acid Heat— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Schitt’s Creek: Season 4
Streaming October 12th
- Apostle— NETFLIX FILM
- Errementari: The Blacksmith and the Devil— NETFLIX FILM
- Feminists: What Were They Thinking?— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- FightWorld— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- ReMastered: Who Shot the Sheriff— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Tarzan and Jane: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Haunting of Hill House— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Kindergarten Teacher— NETFLIX FILM
Streaming October 15th
- Octonauts: Season 4
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming October 16th
- Ron White: If You Quit Listening, I’ll Shut Up— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming October 19th
- Accidentally in Love— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Ask the Doctor— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Best.Worst.Weekend.Ever.: Limited Series— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Derren Brown: Sacrifice— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Distrito salvaje— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Gnome Alone— NETFLIX FILM
- Haunted— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Illang: The Wolf Brigade— NETFLIX FILM
- Larva Island— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Making a Murderer: Part 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Marvel’s Daredevil: Season 3— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Night Comes For Us— NETFLIX FILM
- Wanderlust— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming October 21st
- Robozuna— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming October 23rd
- ADAM SANDLER 100% FRESH— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming October 24th
- Bodyguard— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming October 25th
- Great News: Season 2
Streaming October 26th
- Been So Long— NETFLIX FILM
- Castlevania: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Chilling Adventures of Sabrina— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Dovlatov— NETFLIX FILM
- Jefe— NETFLIX FILM
- Shirkers— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Terrorism Close Calls— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming October 27th
- Girl from Nowhere— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming October 28th
- Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj— NETFLIX ORIGINAL (Streaming Every Sunday)
Streaming October 30th
- Fate/EXTRA Last Encore: Illustrias Geocentric Theory— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Degenerates— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming October 31st
- Goldie & Bear: Season 2
- GUN CITY— NETFLIX FILM
Check back in a little while for a full list of movies, shows and specials being removed from Netflix next month. In the meantime, watch a short video featuring some of the highlights coming in October below: