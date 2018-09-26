While the number of departures every month on Netflix will never come close to topping the shows and movies added to the service, some months are much worse than others. October is one of those bad months, as a collection of solid content is being removed from Netflix, including a bunch of beloved movies and TV shows.

Some of those movies on their way out include Bad Boys, Boogie Nights, Inside Man, Kubo and the Two Strings, and Donnie Darko. But Freaks and Geeks is easily the biggest loss. Watch it if you haven’t already.

You can see the full list of Netflix streaming departures for the month of October below:

Leaving October 1st

21



Adventureland



Akira



Bad Boys



Boogie Nights



Cinderella Man



Curse of Chucky



Eyes Wide Shut



Freaks and Geeks: Season 1



Full Metal Jacket



Guess Who



Inside Man



Let Me In



Life Is Beautiful



Menace II Society



Red Dragon



Scream 2



Sin City



Stealth



The Adventures of Tintin



The Clan



The Family Man



The Human Centipede 2: Full Sequence



The Lost Boys



The Rugrats Movie



Trading Places



White Collar: Seasons 1-6

Leaving October 2nd

The Human Centipede: First Sequence

Leaving October 6th

The BFG

Leaving October 8th

90210: Seasons 1-5



Kubo and the Two Strings

Leaving October 10th

Leap Year

Leaving October 13th

The Nut Job

Leaving October 14th

About a Boy: Seasons 1-2

The Babadook

Leaving October 17th

Donnie Darko

Leaving October 22nd

The Secret Life of Pets

Leaving October 24th

V/H/S/2

Leaving October 25th

Big Eyes



Queen of Katwe

Leaving October 26th

Southside with You

Leaving October 28th

Bridget Jones’s Baby

Now that you’ve seen everything that will be removed from the service over the next month, be sure to check out all of the new movies and TV shows being added to Netflix in October as well.