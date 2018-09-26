While the number of departures every month on Netflix will never come close to topping the shows and movies added to the service, some months are much worse than others. October is one of those bad months, as a collection of solid content is being removed from Netflix, including a bunch of beloved movies and TV shows.
Some of those movies on their way out include Bad Boys, Boogie Nights, Inside Man, Kubo and the Two Strings, and Donnie Darko. But Freaks and Geeks is easily the biggest loss. Watch it if you haven’t already.
You can see the full list of Netflix streaming departures for the month of October below:
Leaving October 1st
- 21
- Adventureland
- Akira
- Bad Boys
- Boogie Nights
- Cinderella Man
- Curse of Chucky
- Eyes Wide Shut
- Freaks and Geeks: Season 1
- Full Metal Jacket
- Guess Who
- Inside Man
- Let Me In
- Life Is Beautiful
- Menace II Society
- Red Dragon
- Scream 2
- Sin City
- Stealth
- The Adventures of Tintin
- The Clan
- The Family Man
- The Human Centipede 2: Full Sequence
- The Lost Boys
- The Rugrats Movie
- Trading Places
- White Collar: Seasons 1-6
Leaving October 2nd
- The Human Centipede: First Sequence
Leaving October 6th
- The BFG
Leaving October 8th
- 90210: Seasons 1-5
- Kubo and the Two Strings
Leaving October 10th
- Leap Year
Leaving October 13th
- The Nut Job
Leaving October 14th
- About a Boy: Seasons 1-2
- The Babadook
Leaving October 17th
- Donnie Darko
Leaving October 22nd
- The Secret Life of Pets
Leaving October 24th
- V/H/S/2
Leaving October 25th
- Big Eyes
- Queen of Katwe
Leaving October 26th
- Southside with You
Leaving October 28th
- Bridget Jones’s Baby
Now that you’ve seen everything that will be removed from the service over the next month, be sure to check out all of the new movies and TV shows being added to Netflix in October as well.