We’re kicking off the new week with a fresh roundup of the best paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free. You’ll find a bunch of useful apps and fun games in today’s roundup, and they all have one thing in common: They’re only available as free downloads for a limited time, so be sure to grab them before these sales are over.

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. BGR is not affiliated with any app developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app anyway, you will be charged by Apple. Some apps may have additional in-app purchases. Subscribe to our RSS feed to be notified as soon as these posts are published and you’ll avoid missing the sales we cover.

phonetrait address book

Normally $0.99.

phonetrait provides a fast and easy way to keep in contact with all your friends. A smart and automatic sorting guarantees the quickest access to the people most important and relevant for you right in that moment. COMPLETE AND ALWAYS UP-TO-DATE * All Information in one Place

All your contacts numbers and mail addresses as well as addresses, websites, notes and photos within phonetrait. * Unified Contacts

phonetrait combines information from the same person from different networks into one comprehensible view * Full Automatic Synchronisation

phonetrait is always in sync with your iOS contacts * Keep your Data Local

phonetrait never transmits your or your contacts personal information to any third party PERSONALIZED FOR YOU * Quick Access through Intelligent Sorting

Thanks to phonetrait’s algorithms the app presents you with the people most important and relevant for you right now, directly when opening the app. * Integrations

phonetrait supports and integrates phone calls, text messages, iMessage, Facetime, E-Mails, Facebook Messenger, Twitter, Whatsapp, Threema, … * Customizable

Choose from different beautiful themes and colors to style your contacts the way you want.

Download phonetrait address book

Pandora Drive Pro

Normally $2.99.

Forerunner of Safety App, 8 years focus on ours work. Get started with Pandora Drive for free and have all your files within reach from any smartphone, tablet, or computer. All your files in Cloud – like your videos, photos, and documents – are backed up safely so you can’t lose them. Easily invite others to view, edit, or leave comments on any of your files or folders. With Drive, you can: • View documents, PDFs, photos, videos, and more

• Easily share files and folders with others

• Set sharing permissions to view, comment, or edit

• See file details and activity

• Enable viewing of files offline Features:

√ Support import directly from camera album and USB transport & WiFi with web manager

√ The whole new Photo Viewer for viewing.

√ Directory Supported.

√ Creates a safe password protected storage area for all your movies and videos.

√ Support for most of video files. like MP4/M4V/MOV/RMVB/AVI/3GP more than you can imagined

√ Support for all Photo file, like JPG/GIF/PNG/…… On AppStore since 2010, we got best feedback on China,USA,Asia market.

Trust us equal safety. Developer Note: If upgrading please take the time to read the Update notes first.

Download Pandora Drive Pro

Dot Line

Normally $0.99.

● TOP 2 IN THE UNITED STATES

● 3M DOWNLOADS

● TOP 25 IN OVER 29 COUNTRIES

● FEATURED ON AppAdvice.com

● FEATURED ON FreeAppMagic.com

● ADDICTIVE SHORT-TERM MEMORY GAME “I found this to be a fascinating and engaging game.

Simple, elegant and fun.”

– AppKahuna.com ***** (4.5 / 5.0) Can you remember well? If you want to check your memory,

you have to play the Dot Line !!! ● FEATURES

– Various patterns and matrices

– Combo System

– Continue, Time, and Hint items

– GameCenter Leaderboards

– GameCenter Achievements ● REQUIREMENTS

– iOS 8.0 or later

Download Dot Line

Spher – All Social Media Apps (In One)

Normally $4.99.

Have you ever wished that all the social media apps were all in one single app there’s your answer, Spher has all the major social apps in it including: – Instagram

– Facebook

– Twitter

– Youtube

– Google+

– Pinterest

– Dropbox

– Evernote

– Linkedin

– Tumblr And many more, there are over 20 social media apps in this application

Download Spher – All Social Media Apps (In One)

WebFX

Normally $0.99.

A playing card prediction effect with a borrowed phone. The Effect: A spectator visits a website on their own phone, tablet or computer. You point out a photograph on the site, but before they see the full image, you then ask them to name any playing card. The spectator then looks at the photo that has been on the screen of their own device the entire time to see a perfect match. WebFX directs potential clients to your website, with no accomplice required.

**Don’t have a website? No problem! WebFX provides you with a free customisable site.** * Very easy to perform.

* No memory work; if you can count, you can do the trick.

* Any card can be named.

* Your phone is not in play.

* The spectator is already on your website before thinking of a card.

* Works with ANY modern device. NOTE:

– This app lets you use WebFX with photos of stock playing cards. These can be upgraded to photographs of yourself with cards with an upgrade after purchase. Please check with your web host if either iframes or loading external javascript are supported. WebFX provides all users with a customisable single page site to use for the effect. – Video and audio broadcasting of any description (including TV, radio and Internet) of this effect is prohibited without the written consent of its creator.

Download WebFX

Pro Signature

Normally $2.99.

Creating a great looking signature for your e-mail has never been easier. Just input the information, copy it to your clipboard and paste it into the text/html field of your preferred e-mail client. Auto-Renewable Subscription

Included with Quiltler is the an auto-renewable

subscription “Logo Hosting”

Your account will be charged for renewal within

24-hours prior to the end of the current period,

and identify the cost of the renewal

The subscription is one month of which will be

charged to the users iTunes Account.

This subscription will automatically renew unless

auto-renew is turned off at least 24 hours before

the end of the current period.

Your subscription can be manage and

consequently turned off by going to your

account settings after purchase.

Download Pro Signature

Dead Rain : New Zombie Virus

Normally $0.99.

a story of survivors in a zombified world This is one of the best platform games you will ever forget! [ Story ] “The world is infected with an unknown virus and plagued by unending rain.

Infected people behave like zombies, and trees are growing from their bodies.

It seems that these trees sprouting from zombies are growing fast as a result of the endless rain. You must find your daughter who got lost during the hurried escape.” – A story of survivors in a zombified world infected by an unknown virus. [ Features of the game ] – You can enjoy the game and story without dialogue.

– Numerous stages with various zombies.

– Customize your own fighting style with a combination of various items.

– Action play with great control and interactive experiences.

Download Dead Rain : New Zombie Virus

TextVideo – Text on Video

Normally $2.99.

TextVideo will give you a simple way to add text on video. Especially, text can be warped, rotated and animated. Features

– Hundred fonts are available

– Various transition effect for text

– Various animation effect for text

– Live preview before share out

– Crop & Trim Video

– Add background music

– Rotate & Flip Video

– Shape video in different shapes

– Share your video montages on Instagram, Facebook, Youtube, Flickr…

Download TextVideo – Text on Video