Apple’s interactive site lets you play with the new iPhone XS before you buy it

Reviews for the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max began popping up online earlier this week, but on Friday, consumers were finally able to get their hands on the new phones as shipments began arriving. As expected, the XS and XS Max are the two most powerful iPhones models ever, but there aren’t too many notable new features to speak of, nor have there been any real changes to the design. But that won’t stop millions of users from upgrading.

If you’re still on the fence about replacing your current iPhone with either the XS or the XS Max, you can always head to a nearby Apple Store and test the devices yourself, but if you don’t want to leave your couch, you can visit a brand new interactive site that Apple launched this week and take the phones for a spin from your browser.

If you want to check out the site, just visit experience.apple/iphone on your mobile device using either the Safari or Chrome browser. This won’t work on a computer (and I couldn’t get it to work on my iPad Air 2 either), but if you can get it to load, you’ll be greeted by a smooth animation of the XS and XS Max sliding into view. The iPhone XS will then slide away, and you’ll have the ability to manipulate the iPhone XS Max in a few clever ways.

Want to see the phone from every angle? Just tilt your own phone from side to side and the iPhone on the screen will move along with it. You’ll see some of the standout features of the iPhone as you look at it in profile, and you can tap on the iPhone to change the color from Gold to Space Gray to Silver and back.

There’s also a button at the bottom of the screen that reads “Compare sizes,” which will show you how the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max stack up against the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. There’s no substitute for holding the phones in your hands, but this is a slick and well-executed advertisement from Apple.