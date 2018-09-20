Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL were just listed on an online store

Google will unveil the Pixel 3 series in a few weeks, with press events scheduled for both New York City and Paris, France. While there is a conspiracy theory that suggests Google may unveil a secret Pixel 3 version during the event, that seems highly unlikely. The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL have been featured in a series of leaks with the latter having appeared in plenty of hands-on previews and even full reviews. Earlier this week, we saw a more Pixel 3 images, and now a Chinese retailer has listed the Pixel 3 for preorder.

JD.com (via AndroidHeadlines) is the store in question, whose Pixel 3 listing features images for both the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. The price for the smaller Pixel is also mentioned: 4,999 yuan, which converts to $729. That doesn’t mean this is the actual price of the Pixel 3. Even the listing notes the phone isn’t launched yet.

Image Source: JD.com

What’s interesting about the listing is that it features what seem to be press renders of both the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. However, no other details about the phones are mentioned, not even specs — and we saw those leak as well.

What the images indicate is that both handsets will have dual selfie cameras and that the Pixel 3 XL notch is just as ugly as you expect. On the back of the phone, we still have a single-lens camera on both handsets, as well as a fingerprint sensor. Previous leaks said the phones are made of glass, which means they’ll be the first Google handsets to support wireless charging in years.

Image Source: JD.com

Google will kick off Pixel 3 preorders soon after that October 9th launch event, and it’s likely the Pixel 3 phones will be available in a bunch of markets in addition to America. That’s probably why Google is hosting a European launch event at the same time with the main press conference in New York.