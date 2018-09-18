National Cheeseburger Day 2018: Where to find free and cheap burgers today

What better way to recover from a gloomy Monday than with a great deal on a burger for lunch or dinner on Tuesday? September 18th is National Cheeseburger Day, which means countless restaurants and fast food chains are selling burgers at a discount. As such, we’ve rounded up some of the best deals we could find.
Before we go any further, we have to warn you that the deals we’ve listed below will only be available at participating locations. So before you rush out to grab your cheap burger, be sure to call ahead and see if your local store is joining in on the fun. Better safe than sorry, especially when burgers are on the line!
Here are all the deals we’ve managed to find so far. If we see more, we’ll be sure to add them to the list (and feel free to leave a comment below if you find a great deal on burgers that we didn’t list here):
- Black Angus Steakhouse: Get the Steakhouse Bacon Cheeseburger or the Guacamole Burger (back for just one day) with fries or coleslaw and your choice of any 16 oz. draft beer for $10.99.
- BurgerFi: Buy a BurgerFi Cheeseburger, get the second for $1. Must mention or show offer to redeem.
- IHOP: From 7 am – 10 pm on Tuesday, IHOP is offering a free side of two Buttermilk pancakes or two Pumpkin Spice pancakes with the purchase of any Ultimate Steakburger in-restaurant.
- Miller’s Ale House: Get a burger for $5.99 from 11 am to 4 pm. Dine-in only; must show this Facebook post.
- Red Robin: Purchase any beverage when you dine at Red Robin on National Cheeseburger Day, 9/18/18, and you can get a Gourmet Cheeseburger with Bottomless Steak Fries for only $5.
- Ruby Tuesday: Join the restaurant’s So Connected email club for a free cheeseburger (up to $10 with entree purchase on Tuesday or Wednesday of this week) on National Cheeseburger Day.
- Ted’s Montana Grill: Get a cheeseburger and fries for $6 when you dine in.
- Tilted Kilt: $10 Cheeseburger, fries, and a Bud Light – September 18th at participating locations only.
- Wendy’s: Get a free Dave’s Single cheeseburger with any purchase from now through the end of September with the Wendy’s app from the App Store or Google Play. Offer refreshes daily.
- White Castle: Get a free Cheese Slider with any purchase on Tuesday as long as you show this coupon.
This is hardly an exhaustive list, so be sure to poke around and call your local shops and grocery stores for more deals. We will do our best to keep this list up to date throughout the day as well, so don’t forget to check back here later and see if there are any deals or freebies you might have missed the first time around.