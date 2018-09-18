Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL press renders are our best look yet at the phones

With less than a month to go before the launch event in Paris (and with the iPhone XS reveal out of the way), focus has begun to shift to Google’s Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. Google has yet to officially announce the new phones, but it did share a few teasers on its website in recent days, confirming that something with the number “3” in its name is coming (and possibly a new color as well). But once again, Google has been outdone by leaks.

On Tuesday, Dutch mobile blog Nieuwemobiel shared leaked images of what it claims are official renders of the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. This is far from the first time we’ve seen the designs of the two models on display, but these are the first purported renders that have leaked online. Previous leaks centered around the device itself.

Most everything in the render has already been uncovered in previous leaks, including the notch atop the Pixel 3 XL, the single rear cameras, and the dual front cameras, rumored to be used for something called ‘Super Selfies.’ We get a good look at the fabric cases that have become somewhat iconic for the Pixel brand too. Unfortunately, this means the backs of the phones are covered up, but nothing especially important is missing.

Finally, Android Police points out that the old voice icon on the right side of the Google pill widget at the bottom of the display has been replaced by a Google Assistant button. It’s also possible that the time in the upper-left corner (9:00) indicates that the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL will ship with Android 9.0 Pie, rather than 9.1.

Google will officially unveil the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL smartphones at an event in NYC on October 9th.