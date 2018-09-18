We have a great roundup of paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free for you to check out on Monday. It includes eight different apps and games that span a wide range of genres, but they all have one thing in common: They’re only free for a limited time, so be sure to download them while you can.

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. BGR is not affiliated with any app developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app anyway, you will be charged by Apple. Some apps may have additional in-app purchases. Subscribe to our RSS feed to be notified as soon as these posts are published and you’ll avoid missing the sales we cover.

Text Me That

Normally $1.99.

Text Me That or TMT was developed for one simple purpose, to help you get things done. We understand that nowadays there are more and more people, apps and things trying to get your attention. Especially through your phone; I mean most of us never leave the house without it. The downside to being so popular is that often times the important things, like reminders for your parking spot or to buy toothpaste, are wedged between Instagram notifying you for the 10th time that your mom posted a photo or that Starbucks has a great deal on your favorite drink. How are we supposed to get things done when there is just so much digital noise? We had to find the answer, so we went to the drawing board! We quickly realized that though there are great “to-do” apps out there in the world. We still find ourselves asking our friends to text us to remind us of something. Or how we like to remember it, “Hey, do you mind texting me that…”. When our friends were involved in the process it was almost like we had a personal assistant there to help us get things done. However, there is one small pitfall we found with that solution. We can’t always be relying on our friends to text us exactly when we need to be reminded of something. There had to be a better way. From that simple realization, that the statement “Hey, do you mind texting me that…” needed to be perfected, so TMT was born. You can count on TMT to help you get things done. Here are some of the features we built for TMT and why: – One step login and account creation

• All you have to do is press send, we do all the heavy lifting. No more remembering passwords, we authenticate you automatically. -Two-step reminder creation.

• Why make this more complicated than it needs to be. Simple click the TMT Orange + button, write your message, select a time and date for your reminder and press done. Only two things you need to input, reminder message & date/time. Now, we understand that there are a select few who need more than just one reminder. That is why we developed a few key features for you and we call it TMT PRO. (30 Day Free Trial) – Send a Friend Reminders

• Create a reminder and send it to your friend with just one tap. – Recurring Reminders

• Is there something that you need to be reminded of frequently? TMT can remind you at the same time every day, week, bi-weekly, or monthly. It is up to you! – Add Notes to your reminders

• Sometimes we need a little bit more information with our reminders. Notes give you the ability to add just that, notes. – Resend Reminders

• TMT was built to help you get things done, recreate a new reminder with this feature. Just click the reminder you already sent and remind yourself again with just swipe and a tap.

Bingo Dragon – Jackpot & Slots

$1.99 “A Few Gold Bars” in-app purchase is currently free.

Best. Bingo. Ever. Welcome to Bingo Dragon! From the creators of Bingo PartyLand comes a Vegas Bingo adventure starring the lovable Dragon Monster, Supercharged Cactus, Lava Shooter, Fire Pepper and much, much more – Nothing like other Vegas Bingo games you’ve played! New levels of EXCITEMENT! Woohoo! Join the little monster’s adventure to discover magical islands and superpowered boost creatures! New Bingo Dragon is full of new game modes, cinematic animations and crazy sound effects. Take on this magical world alone or play with friends to see who can win the most Bingos! **WARNING! – This Bingo game is super-addictive! ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

EXCITING NEW FEATURES

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

◆ SUPERPOWERED BOOST CREATURES – Meet the Supercharged Cactus, Flame Chili, Fire Pepper, Lava Shooter and much, much more – You’ll love their craziness as they help you to win!

◆ STUNNING ANIMATIONS and SUPER FUN SOUND EFFECTS – It’s eye candy!

◆ COMPETE against Bingo players and FRIENDS globally in real-time to earn trophies and rewards

◆ ALL-NEW FULLY THEMED BINGO LEVELS across a richly imagined, colorful world – Cards Kingdom, Bubble Pharaoh, Jelly Monster, 70s Party, Dragon Warrior, District-Z, and much more!

◆ COLLECT MYSTERIOUS ITEMS from Dragon Eggs to build your own Magical Islands!

◆ LOADS of ADDICTIVE BINGO TOURNAMENTS – Be the champion on leaderboards!

◆ ACTION-PACKED GAMEPLAY – Challenge yourself to play tons of cards with our intuitive control!

◆ MASTER your Bingo skill in SPECIAL BINGO MODES!

◆ PLAY the LOTTERY WHEEL to unlock more items – go on, give it a spin! Win the Jackpot! THAT’S NOT ALL — Additional islands and exotic boost creatures coming soon! The game is intended for adult audience for amusement purposes only. The game does not offer “real money gambling” or an opportunity to win real money or prizes. Practice or success at social casino gaming does not imply future success at “real money gambling”.

Custom Notch

Normally $0.99.

Customise your notches on your iPhone X with Custom Notch Wallpapers. Create your own custom notch wallpapers. – 150+ Notch Styles.

– Use your own Wallpapers or Photos.

– Allows to pinch and zoom + Choose your photo

+ Choose a notch style

+ Preview

+ Save

+ Set as Wallpaper

+ Share with your friends

+ Show your new iPhone X Notch to your friends. From the makers of “Wallax Wallpaper Fix”.

Teletext Stickies

Normally $3.99.

These 40 animated stickers are a lovely tribute to the dying medium teletext. Teletext influenced an entire generation—it was a revolutionary technology that displayed interactive texts and graphics on your home television, long before the internet was available. Beside black and white, Teletext can display six colors (3-bit RGB). The low resolution led to the characteristic pixel style. If reception was poor, it often came to »glitches« (display errors). Every TV-station could transmit 899 Videotext-pages but not every page could be broadcasted at the same time. Also, memory in TVs was expensive. That’s why you often had to wait for the required page to display.

PhotoJus Paint FX Pro

Normally $2.99.

PhotoJusPaintFX transforms your photo into various gorgeous effects by adding painting effects to your photo! All effects are designed together by professional photographers and real artists to provide you the most amazing photo. Suitable for portrait, children, pet, building and scenery. * INSTANT one click effect.

Even your kids know how to use it. * LIVE EFFECT.

Easily adjust your camera before you shoot! * EDIT

User may erase/remove effect on face after capturing. * SHARING to INSTAGRAM / FACEBOOK / TWITTER / WEIBO /EMAIL * PHYSICAL PAINTING

Order framed painting or canvas directly from the app to be delivered to your home. * NO INTERNET also can use.

Save to PHOTO ALBUM for personal collection. Upload when the Internet is available.

Tiny Defense

Normally $2.99.

Green Planet is a beautiful home of the little mechanical life forms known as “Minirobots”. While living peacefully, their planet was invaded by an army of robot troops calling themselves “The Machines”. These machines tried to turn Green Planet into a space resort and had captured many of the Minirobots, but now they are fighting back! **********************

“Tiny Defense takes the tried and tested tower defense genre and puts it onto a 2D playing field. It works a treat and comes out as one of the very best in its class.” – 148Apps.com “This tactical defense game is entertaining and addictive. There is nothing not to love about it.” – AppAdvice.com “Tiny Defense is one of the first tower defense titles that I’ve played that meets up to the expectations of P vs Z.” – AppStoreArcade “I like it! Cute, Mario-esque graphics, PvZ gameplay, ample content.” – ArcadeLife

********************** Use your wit and tactics to overcome the obstacles and save the gorgeous Green Planet! Collect energy crystal to build your army of robot and fight to rescue your friends. Beware! The enemies are everywhere; on the ground, in the sky, over the sea and even under there! Tiny Defense features bright cartoony graphics with funny characters, easy-to-learn gameplay with a good depth to please strategy fans, a vast number of levels and mini-games with challenging boss fight. Stand united and prove that size doesn’t matter in Tiny Defense, a playful challenge for strategy game lovers! ▼ Features

—————-

▷ Unique side-view, grid base defense game

▷ 150 magnificent levels

▷ 3 episodes with distinguished gameplay

▷ 40 cute robot types to choose from

▷ 32 types of ruthless enemy

▷ 5 different areas (Glass Land, Desert, Underwater, Glacier, Iron Fortress)

▷ 30 fun action/arcade style mini-games

▷ Tons of upgrades, unlockables, and achievements

▷ Over 20 hours of gameplay! *** TIPS: Story Mode continue after the first 50 levels 2 times! Extend the fun to the total of 150 levels! ▼ Requirements (Please check before download!)

—————-

Compatible with iPhone 3GS, iPhone 4, iPhone 4S, iPhone 5, iPod touch (3rd, 4th, 5th gen), iPad, iPad 2, The New iPad and iPad Mini. Requires iOS 4.3 or later

iShrug: Text Faces for iMessage

Normally $0.99.

Surprise your friends with original text faces!

The largest collection comprises:

¯_(ツ)_/¯ Shrug & amusing emotions

=^･ｪ･^= Cute animals (cats, bears, dogs etc.)

ヾ(-_- )ゞ Different actions and more! iShrug will show up in the app drawer in the Messages app (like stickers):

• Open an existing conversation thread in Messages or start a new conversation.

• Tap on the App Store icon next to the conversation box and then tap on the four dots to open your app drawer, which houses all installed iMessage apps and stickers.

• Tap on the iShrug icon (ツ)

• That’s all!

Merge

Normally $0.99.

Now it is your job to clear all the mess around as the assistant . Watch out for the bad guys leaked in the viruses and be quick because professor gives you limited time. FEATURES

* 72 level

* 12 Bonus level

* Game center support

* Global leaderboaed

* Facebook leaderboard

* Funny musics and graphics MERGE THEM NOW!

