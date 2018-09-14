Surprise: iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max are already selling out

It’s the first Friday that follows Apple’s mid-September iPhone event, which means the new iPhones are available for preorder — at least some of them. You still have to wait to order that new iPhone XR phone, but the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max are available for preorder right now from Apple and its carrier partners. And, somewhat surprisingly, the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max are already selling out.

I say surprisingly because both iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max are rather expensive, starting at $999, and $1,099, respectively, and going all the way up to $1,339 and $1,449, respectively. But shipping times have been slipping for various phone versions.

The phones come in three colors, including Silver, Space Gray, and Gold, and in three capacities, including 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB. Unlike other years, Apple sells both the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max unlocked right now, which gives you five buying options for each version. The other phones are AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon, as every year.

That said, here’s what the shipping estimates looked like on Apple.com at around 6:00 AM EST:

AT&T

64GB iPhone XS: Silver (9/21), Space Gray (9/21), Gold (9/21)

256GB iPhone XS: Silver (1-2 weeks), Space Gray (1-2 weeks), Gold (9/21)

512GB iPhone XS: Silver (9/21), Space Gray (1-2 weeks), Gold (9/21)

64GB iPhone XS Max: Silver (1-2 weeks), Space Gray (1-2 weeks), Gold (1-2 weeks)

256GB iPhone XS Max: Silver (1-2 weeks), Space Gray (1-2 weeks), Gold (1-2 weeks)

512GB iPhone XS Max: Silver (2-3 weeks), Space Gray (2-3 weeks), Gold (2-3 weeks)

Sprint

64GB iPhone XS: Silver (9/21), Space Gray (9/21), Gold (9/21)

256GB iPhone XS: Silver (9/21), Space Gray (9/21), Gold (9/21)

512GB iPhone XS: Silver (9/21), Space Gray (9/21), Gold (9/21)

64GB iPhone XS Max: Silver (1-2 weeks), Space Gray (1-2 weeks), Gold (1-2 weeks)

256GB iPhone XS Max: Silver (1-2 weeks), Space Gray (1-2 weeks), Gold (1-2 weeks)

512GB iPhone XS Max: Silver (1-2 weeks), Space Gray (2-3 weeks), Gold (1-2 weeks)

T-Mobile

64GB iPhone XS: Silver (-2 weeks), Space Gray (1-2 weeks), Gold (1-2 weeks)

256GB iPhone XS: Silver (1-2 weeks), Space Gray (1-2 weeks), Gold (1-2 weeks)

512GB iPhone XS: Silver (9/21), Space Gray (1-2 weeks), Gold (9/21)

64GB iPhone XS Max: Silver (2-3 weeks), Space Gray (2-3 weeks), Gold (2-3 weeks)

256GB iPhone XS Max: Silver (1-2 weeks), Space Gray (1-2 weeks), Gold (1-2 weeks)

512GB iPhone XS Max: Silver (2-3 weeks), Space Gray (2-3 weeks), Gold (2-3 weeks)

Verizon

64GB iPhone XS: Silver (9/21), Space Gray (1-2 weeks), Gold (9/21)

256GB iPhone XS: Silver (1-2 weeks), Space Gray (1-2 weeks), Gold (9/21)

512GB iPhone XS: Silver (9/21), Space Gray (1-2 weeks), Gold (9/21)

64GB iPhone XS Max: Silver (2-3 weeks), Space Gray (2-3 weeks), Gold (1-2 weeks)

256GB iPhone XS Max: Silver (1-2 weeks), Space Gray (1-2), Gold (1-2 weeks)

512GB iPhone XS Max: Silver (2-3 weeks), Space Gray (2-3 weeks), Gold (1-2 weeks)

Unlocked

64GB iPhone XS: Silver (9/21), Space Gray (9/21), Gold (9/21)

256GB iPhone XS: Silver (9/21), Space Gray (9/21), Gold (9/21)

512GB iPhone XS: Silver (9/21), Space Gray (9/21), Gold (9/21)

64GB iPhone XS Max: Silver (9/21), Space Gray (9/21), Gold (9/21)

256GB iPhone XS Max: Silver (9/21), Space Gray (9/21), Gold (9/21)

512GB iPhone XS Max: Silver (1-2 weeks), Space Gray (2-3 weeks), Gold (1-2 weeks)

As you can see, the XS Max seems to be popular with buyers. Either that or Apple doesn’t have enough stock to go around. Getting your hands on a 512GB version might be more difficult.

That said, at the time of this writing, it sure looks like you’ll be able to have your iPhone XS or XS Max delivered by September 21st if you hurry. Ordering an unlocked version will undoubtedly increase your chances. Shipping estimates are likely to slip throughout the day.

If Apple sold out that 512GB Gold Max you wanted, you could also try the online store of your favorite carrier to see whether they still stock it.