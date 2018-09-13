Don’t buy the iPhone XS or XR until you’ve checked out these 3 deals

The new iPhones are almost here, and come Friday, you’ll be able to preorder two of them, including the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. The iPhone XR, the handset most people will want to buy this year, will be about a month late to the party. But, before you decide anywhere from $749 to $1,449 for one of the three new iPhones, you should be aware of the following three deals.

Apple

Apple has updated its GiveBack page in time for the iPhone XS preorders, revealing that an iPhone X can fetch you up to $525, which can be used towards the purchase of other iPhone products. Older iPhones also qualify, and so do handsets made by other device makers. You can also trade tablets, computers, and watches for up to $250, $1,000, and $250, respectively.

Sam’s Club

Sam’s Club is throwing in a $100 gift card to members who purchase and activate an iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max from September 21st through September 23rd with either AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon. Preorders start at 2 AM CST on Friday and last through September 16th. As you can see, however, this deal is only good for a limited time, and only applies to iPhone XS models.

US Mobile

US Mobile is an MVNO service ready to give you $400 off the price of any of the three new iPhones. You don’t get the price cut outright, as you have to stay with US Mobile for a full year to enjoy the monthly bill credits — read everything about the offer at this link.

Also, you’ll have to purchase your new iPhone from somewhere else, as US Mobile won’t stock it. Once that’s done, you’ll bring it over to US Mobile to get the discount (all the instructions are available at the link above).

One more thing

The iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max are going to be available unlocked from Apple, which means you won’t have to tie yourself to any carrier when preordering the phone. That’s not the case for the iPhone XR, at least during preorders. Also, don’t forget that Apple has its own iPhone Upgrade Program, which you may combine with some of these new deals, like US Mobile’s offer.