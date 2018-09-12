Google has some serious plans in store for its Pixel 3 launch

Just like in previous years, Google will unveil the next Pixel series in October, but Google is doing things a little different. Not only is Google hosting the press conference at a later date than expected, but the event was also moved to New York. On top of that, Google just sent out invites for a similar event in Paris, for the same date, which suggests Google has big plans for its Pixel 3 phones.

A few days ago, Google issued Pixel 3 invites to the media, revealing the keynote will be delivered in New York this year. Then, on Tuesday, and just a day before Apple’s 2018 iPhone presser, Google sent out invites to French media:

The invite contains a similar GIF file as the one Google sent out to US media. It says “I <3 Paris” instead of “I <3 NY,” and comes in different colors.

According to 9to5Google, the Parisian event is likely intended for the whole continent, not just France. Whether it’s France of all of Europe, Google’s decision to host a press conference in Paris at the same time with the New York event suggests that Google is ready for bigger things for the Pixel phone — and not only.

Yes, the Pixel 3 represents the main focus of the press conference, but Google is bound to unveil other hardware, including new Pixelbooks, as well as new Chromecast and Home products. And Google may be interested in making its new products available in more European markets earlier than in previous years.

The Pixel 3, however, isn’t a secret anymore, thanks to ample leaks last month. However, there is one crazy conspiracy theory that says the massive Pixel 3 XL leak campaign is a Google ploy meant to keep the actual phone secret. Whatever the case, we’ll learn everything about this Pixel phones and Google’s other hardware products in just a few weeks.