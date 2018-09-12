The iPhone Xr, Xs, and Xs Max will not include a Lightning to headphone jack adapter

Apple’s iPhone 7 famously shipped without a 3.5mm headphone jack, a design decision that was incredibly controversial at the time. Though Apple categorized the decision as “courageous,” many loudly protested that the design was decidedly user-unfriendly and that Apple’s obsession with creating increasingly thinner devices had gone one step too far.

While the distress caused by the iPhone 7 design was understandable, the removal of the tried and true headphone jack didn’t really do much to impact sales. This was due, in part, to the fact that Apple shipped a Lightning to 3.5mm headphone jack adapter with every iPhone 7, thus providing users who can’t stand Apple’s proprietary headphones with an easy way to still use their existing headphones. Now, two years since the iPhone 7 first shipped, Apple will no longer be providing iPhone buyers with a free 3.5mm headphone jack adapter.

In the wake of Apple unveiling the iPhone Xr, Xs, and the Xs Max, prospective buyers quickly began scouring Apple’s updated online store for tidbits of information the company didn’t have time to cover in-depth during today’s keynote. That said, the “In the Box” section for all three devices reads as follows:

iPhone with iOS 12

EarPods with Lightning Connector

Lightning to USB Cable

USB Power Adapter

Documentation

Conspicuously absent, of course, is Apple’s Lightning to 3.5mm headphone jack adapter. Now if you have an existing pair of headphones you want to keep using, rest assured that you’ll still be able to pick up an adapter from Apple for $9.