Everyone’s attention is obviously focused on Apple’s big event on Wednesday, but no one is getting their hands on the new iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, or iPhone Xr until next week. What you can get your hands on right now, however, are all the hot paid iPhone and iPad apps we found that are on sale for free today. We’ve rounded up the six best apps on sale today, and you’ll find them all listed below.

SYS Pro – A Network Monitor

Normally $0.99.

SYS Pro is a system data real-time monitoring application with a perfect design , which can add the monitoring data plug-in to the notification center, so you can keep abreast of the data of the equipment. SYS Pro supports monitoring of multiple system data:

* Hardware data

* Battery data

* Disk data

* Memory data

* Network data

* Carrier data

* Localization data SYS Pro Widget supports real-time monitoring of multiple system data:

* Network upload / download speed

* Disk usage

* Memory usage You can enable the SYS Pro Widget in the “Today” page of the Notification Center for easy access to device data.

Open Bar!

Normally $2.99.

Open Bar is a fresh cocktail-flavoured puzzle to be enjoyed at all times. Featured in Apple’s “Best of January”. “This is a puzzle game that I will be playing for a long time to come.” ~ AppAdvice (*****) “Open Bar […] is a new puzzle game which has a lot to offer and helps you relax instead of annoying you.” ~ AppsRumors (*****) “You better check out how good it looks in motion.” ~ Pocket Gamer “Open Bar is a game that, beyond a set of fantastically designed puzzles, looks awesome.” ~ AntyApps “This is one of the best-looking puzzles that I played in a very long time.” ~ Just Good Bites ——————————- Explore an endless stream of addictive, shot-like puzzles. Earn rewards & unlock new cocktails. * Super slick motion design animations

* A catchy soundtrack and refreshing sound FXs

* It’s open bar! There’s as much levels as you can handle

* Use a hint at any time if you’re stuck Each (tasty) level is completed in 3 moves. Sounds easy? Don’t worry, challenge will come your way, whether you have 1 or 60 minutes to spend. Optimized for iPhone 5. Universal app for iPhone & iPad.

Alloy – launcher and automator

Normally $4.99.

Getting tired of using tons of apps doing the same activities every day? Alloy is the only solution to simplify your life – you can do almost everything in one app on a tap. Alloy is all about automating your day-to-day activities. Whether you just need to launch an app or automate many repetitive and complex tasks – Alloy makes it simple and handy with just one click. So, if you need to post today’s photos with added watermark to Facebook, send canned to someone, save and track your parking place and time, etc. – just create corresponding actions and use them again and again. Alloy is suitable for any user. No matter who you are, a newbie, or an experienced user, you will find Alloy handy and fun to play with. Newbies can easily make simple actions in minutes just by combining several tasks together. Experienced users can build more sophisticated actions using loops, conditional operators, Web Services etc. If you experience any difficulties using Alloy or building your actions – just reach out to the Support. Our Support team is always ready to help you! With the right set of instructions and help, you will be able to create your own actions that would make you feel like a true Master of Actions. Open up your mind and release your inside genius! Alloy combines the best of two worlds:

● Advanced launcher with dynamic favorites based on your habits, location, and usage statistics.

● Sophisticated workflow engine, which allows to build actions utilizing REST Web Services, system and Cloud services, installed apps, etc. Sample actions that Alloy can do with just one click are:

● post today’s photos with added watermark to Facebook

● calculate a tip

● send group SMS and email

● send canned SMS to someone

● save parking place and setup a reminder to leave

● find the best pizza place around on Yelp

● upload new photos to Dropbox and send links of them by email

● convert EUR to USD using Convertible

● navigate to certain location using Google Map

● etc. You can either use ready-to-use actions from built-in Action Directory or build your own actions using simple yet powerful action editor. Alloy allows you to create custom Action that will meet your specific needs and desires. You can customize your background, layout, colors, folders, and so much more! If you are ready to create your first customized Action, take a look at our “Alloy Getting Started Guide” or ask our Support Team any questions that may help you. Alloy eliminates the need to browse through several pages full of apps to find an app or action to launch – dynamic Favorites provide you just with the right set of needed apps and actions based on your habits, location, and usage statistics. You can even use Alloy Favorites right from any other apps by employing Alloy Widget. Just pull-down the Notification Center, navigate to the Alloy Widget and tap to a desired action to launch it. Take some time to teach Alloy about your needs and let Alloy greatly improve your life by automating your day-to-day activities!

Text Only Post for Instagram

Normally $1.99.

With over 10,000 installs, Text Only is the awesomely simple editor to fulfill your text-only post writing needs.

Space Story

Normally $4.99.

Border sectors are attacked by unknown ships.The player takes the role of a captain,who is caught up in star war.

Fight,trade,mining,exlore,even steal to survive in a world that is on the verge of destruction.

Having passed all the circles of space hell,you have to make a choice – save the galaxy or let it burn in the flame of an ancient anger. ### VAST GENERATED GALAXY ###

Amazing world with complete freedom of action. Mine, fight, trade, research, steal! ### MORE THAN 15 CUSTOMIZABLE SPACESHIPS ### ### 3 TITANs ###

A HUGE unique ships with a large number of weapons on board. ### OWN SPACE STATION ###

Space Station Kit – mount your own station in any place in any sector. ### MORE THAN 100 WEAPONS, EQUIPMENTS ###

With unique names, random generated levels and params. ### INTERACTIVE WEAPON SYSTEM ###

You see all mounted weapon on your ship, how it turns, reloads, fires. ### AI CAPTAINS WITH FULL LIFE CICLE ###

They mine, fight, trade, researche, LIVE as you are. ### CRAFT SYSTEM ###

All weapons, equipments can be crafted from blueprints. Unique randomize system. And, ships, of course. Some of them couldn’t be bought, only crafted! ### BLACK HOLES ###

Six level depth, ancient secrets and ancient guardians, Nightmares. ### SECRET PLACES ###

To discover and unlock. “Save the galaxy or let it burn in the fire of ancient anger!” «Space Story» is not only space combat and trading simulation with adventure and RPG elements, it’s your own story, space story! Infinite space adventure in your pocket. In bus, train, subway, airplane – you can discover fantastic world of DeepWalkers and Nightmares. ### ATTENTION! TO ALL GALAXY CAPTAINS! ATTENTION! ###

If any space traveller helps me translate this text to «right» English or any other language, i’ll promise – I tell you all secrets i know about this game!

Pro Mirror Play Cast for Xbox

Normally $4.99.

It’s now easier than ever before to mirror from your iOS devices to Xbox with our app Stream to your Xbox from iOS devices With these steps: * Log in with your information * Create a broadcast to your Xbox * Go to your upcoming broadcasts and stream * Open youtube app on your Xbox * Look up your livestream ENJOY!!!

