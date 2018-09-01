The 10 best new movies and TV shows coming to Netflix in September 2018

It’s not often that we struggle to winnow down the list of the best content coming to Netflix, but September is an exception. Nearly every day of the month features something worth watching, from classic blockbuster movies to brand new TV shows. And it’s all led by Black Panther, which arrives on September 4th.

Black Panther will deservedly dominate headlines, but the most intriguing addition to the Netflix library in September is Maniac — a limited series directed by Cary Fukunaga. It looks equal parts unsettling and hilarious, reuniting stars of Superbad Emma Stone and Jonah Hill. BoJack Horseman also returns for a new season, as is the surprisingly thoughtful (but still incredibly funny and inappropriate) American Vandal.

Finally, although it’s not on the list, I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention that The Emperor’s New Groove, which remains one of the best Disney films of all time, will be back on the streaming service starting on September 2nd:

Groundhog Day (September 1st)

Scarface (September 1st)

The Breakfast Club (September 1st)

Black Panther (September 4th)

American Vandal: Season 2 (September 14th)

BoJack Horseman: Season 5 (September 14th)

The Dragon Prince (September 14th)

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (September 16th)

Maniac (September 21st)

The Walking Dead: Season 8 (September 23rd)

Now that you’ve seen the best, be sure to take a look at the rest — here’s the full list of everything that will be added to Netflix’s catalog this month. And here’s the full list of everything that will be removed from Netflix in September, in case you want to watch these shows and movies before they expire.