This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. BGR is not affiliated with any app developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app anyway, you will be charged by Apple. Some apps may have additional in-app purchases. Subscribe to our RSS feed to be notified as soon as these posts are published and you’ll avoid missing the sales we cover.

Gods Wars IV : Rise of War-God

Normally $0.99.

The smash hit ARPG: Gods Wars IV arrives on IOS!

The latest breakthrough sequel of Gods Wars series which has downloaded more than 10,000,000! POWERFUL ACTIONS WITH 2 HEROES

-Each hero has over 30 unique and powerful skills.

-Each hero has 12 unique gears with powerful passive skills. SUMMON YOUR COMPANY

-Collect over 40 pets with over 100 abilities.

-You can fight with 4 pets with different strategies according to different boss. Addictive action RPG gameplay! Explore a huge world and defeat fearsome gods. Forge, enhance, and enchant your own epic gears. Over 100+ levels. Works on iPad, iPhone and iPod touch.

Download Gods Wars IV : Rise of War-God

Gif Me! Camera

Normally $1.99.

Gif Me! is the best way to create and share short video in animated GIF or MP4. It’s easy: capture a small moment with your built in camera, and share it on social networks. You can apply an image filter too. — Features —

* Capture frames with camera

* Import photos from your album

* Import a video file

* Import a live photo

* Real time color filters

* Add a frame, text on the animation

* Stop motion or video mode

* Send by email

* Share on social networks (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram)

* You can remove watermark in settings

* You can create stop motion, time lapse, slideshow or wiggle gifs

Download Gif Me! Camera

Fitness Point

Normally $0.99.

Work out anytime, anywhere! You don’t need any weights or gym. Workout with your bodyweight only! Get 100% personal workout plan based on your fitness level. Our intelligent algorithm will create a perfect workout plan just for you! No predefined workouts! All plans are really custom fit. Here is what you get with your personal workout plan: – Fitness test to determine your fitness level

– Set your goal: lose weight, gain muscle or improve endurance

– Get 100% personal workout plan based on the results of the fitness test

– Up to 4 different personal workouts per week

– All custom workouts are yours forever and can be used later

– Every workout plan is unique and is created based on your fitness level Here are some main features of the app (some of them are available only with Expert subscription): – Stunning design (based on famous Fitness Point app)

– List of 230+ bodyweight exercises with animation, description and trained muscle

– Body tracker to control your weight and other body measurements

– Calendar for past workouts

– Burned calories count

– Voice feedback and motivation

– Imperial or metric units

– iCloud backup

– Health app support

Download Fitness Point

Pixagram

Normally $0.99.

Easily create stunning images with Pixagram, and share them to your favorite social network. Add unique filters, effect and frames to create a great design piece! ** Features **

• Color filters as lomo, vintage, …

• Light effects or overlays such as bokeh, leak

• Frame borders like instant, grunge, viewfinder, film, …

• Instafit

• Orton effect

• Add film grain

• Adjust contrast, brightness, saturation, exposure, saturation, vibrance, temperature

• 30+ fonts to add text to your photos

• Vignetting

• Save on your device

• Share with your friends on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Email, …

• High resolution export

Download Pixagram

noPhone Hour

Normally $0.99.

There are so many things more important than mobile phone in our lives. So, when necessary, please lay aside it and concentrate on what you are doing. ･ This app encourages you to lay aside mobile phone and concentrate on what you are doing. You can set the time (one or half an hour), and briefly record what you’ve done at the end of the time. Day by day, will cultivate healthy habit of using mobile phone.

･ No limit to the functions of mobile phone, such as calls and texts. Putting your phone on silent mode is a good suggestion during the “noPhone Hour”.

･ There are six themes, with the growth of the “noPhone Hour” number, one by one to unlock.

･ With iCloud, it’s easy to transfer your data to a new iPhone.

･ No ads.

Download noPhone Hour

AR+Ruler

Normally $0.99.

AR+Ruler is a amazing ruler app based on AR technology.

You can use it to measure the length of the object in the real space.

You can also share the video of using process to your friends. take a try, you’ll know how amazing is this.

Download AR+Ruler