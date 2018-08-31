Best Buy’s Labor Day sale has big discounts on Apple Watch, TVs, laptops, and much more

Labor Day weekend is upon us, which means two things: one last long weekend before the school year kicks back into high gear, and a ton of huge sales. That’s right, Labor Day is the perfect time to load up on anything and everything from tools to home goods, but electronics sales are where it’s at. And if there’s one retailer with deals you don’t want to miss, it’s obviously Best Buy. The nation’s top brick and mortar electronics retailer of course also has a huge online presence, and its website is home to some of the best bargains you’ll find on Labor Day. From smartphones and headphones to 4K TVs, laptops, Apple Watch and more, Best buy has you covered. You can check out the site’s full Labor Day sale right here, or you’ll find our picks for the 10 best deals below.

Save up to $200 on iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone 8

Save up to $200 on iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone 8

Save $75 on Apple Watch Series 3

Cellular keeps you connected with just your watch²

GPS and a barometric altimeter track how far and high you go

New dual-core processor for faster app performance³

Ultimate sports watch and intelligent activity tracker

Swimproof so you’re always ready for the pool or ocean⁴

Aluminum or stainless steel case

watchOS 4 is even more intuitive and intelligent

Check apple.com/watch/cellular for participating wireless carriers and eligibility. Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular) requires an iPhone 6 or later with iOS 11 or later.

Save $125 on iPad Pro (plus $50 off for students)

10.5-inch Retina display¹

A10X Fusion chip with 64-bit desktop-class architecture

Touch ID fingerprint sensor

12MP camera with 4K HD video

7MP FaceTime HD camera

802.11ac Wi-Fi with MIMO

Up to 10 hours of battery life³

Four speaker audio

Up to $700 off MacBook Pro (plus $150 off for students)

Available Touch Bar

Available Touch ID

Brilliant Retina display

Seventh-generation dual-core Intel Core i7

Radeon Pro 560 with 4 GB of video memory

Ultrafast SSD

Four Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports

Up to 10 hours of battery life*

802.11ac Wi-Fi

Force Touch trackpad

Available in space gray and silver

Jabra Elite 65t True Wireless Earbud Headphones

True wireless

Jabra Elite 65t are third-generation true wireless earbuds. Experience the stability that lets you take calls and listen to music without worrying about dropouts. Use all day, whatever your listening needs

Offer up to five hours of battery life, and with additional power from the included pocket-friendly charging case, you can enjoy up to 15 hours of use. Perfect call and voice quality

The unique four-microphone technology gives you effective wind noise reduction on calls. Passive noise cancellation

Helps block out noise to ensure clear sound reproduction. Built to work and guaranteed to last

Jabra Elite 65t feature an IP55 rated design. Wherever your day takes you, your activities won’t get in the way of easy, reliable access to calls and music. HearThrough technology

Provides external ambient noise into earbuds for awareness. Voice command made simple

You can instantly connect to Alexa, Siri or Google Now, which allows you to quickly get the information you need – whether that be setting appointments, finding events, or having messages read back to you. 6.0mm x 5.1mm drivers

Deliver powerful sound. 20Hz – 20kHz headphones frequency response

Ensures faithful sound reproduction. 16 ohms impedance

Helps efficiently conduct power.

Save $150 on Samsung Galaxy S9 or S9+

SAVE $150 PLUS FREE WIRELESS CHARGING PAD OFFER:

SAVE $150 PLUS FREE WIRELESS CHARGING PAD OFFER:

*Samsung Galaxy S9 (SKU: 6254824). Installment billing plan. Sprint 24-Month Installment Agreement. Total Sale Price $642. Total Price $792. Samsung Galaxy S9+ (SKU: 6254832). Installment billing plan: Sprint 24-Month Installment Agreement. Total Sale Price $762. Total Price $912.

BUY 1, GET 1 GALAXY S9 FOR AT&T OFFER:

*Eligible devices: Samsung Galaxy Note9, Galaxy S9, or Galaxy S9+ with installment agreement and eligible service. Free item: Samsung Galaxy Note9, S9, S9+ or equal value. Maximum savings $999.99. Minimum savings $789.99.

50% OFF GALAXY S9 AND S9+ FOR SPRINT OFFER:

*Samsung Galaxy S9 (SKU: 6196530). Installment billing plan: Sprint Flex Lease. Total Sale Price $297. Total Price $594. Customer will receive a $16.50/month service credit, applied for 18 months. Samsung Galaxy S8 (SKU: 5923701). Installment billing plan. Sprint Flex Lease. Total Sale Price $252. Total Price $504. Customer will receive a $14/month service credit, applied for 18 months.

*As of the last 30 days, My Best Buy, Magnolia & Pacific Sales Credit Card Purchase APRs: variable 24.74%–29.49%, non-variable 9.00%–24.34%, Min. interest charge up to $2; My Best Buy Visa Purchase APRs: variable 12.24%–29.49%; non-variable 9.99%–20.24%, Cash APRs: variable 27.49%–29.49%, non-variable 24.49%–26.24%; balance transfer fee is the greater of $15 or 5% of the amount of each transfer; cash advance fee is the greater of $10 or 5% of the amount of each cash advance; Min. interest charge up to $1; Annual Fee: $0–$59, based on creditworthiness. On approved purchases on the My Best Buy Credit Cards issued by Citibank, N.A.

Hisense 65″ LED R6 Series Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR – Roku TV Edition

Roku TV OS

Watch. Stream. Play. Listen. Laugh. Repeat. Kick back and enjoy streaming movies and TV episodes, plus live-streaming news, TV, sports and more, across thousands of free and paid channels. Start streaming your favorite shows. Access your cable box or HDTV antenna. Even fire up your gaming console – all from the simple home screen. 64.5″ screen (measured diagonally from corner to corner)

Large enough to provide an immersive experience for everyone in the room. 2160p resolution for breathtaking HD images

Watch 4K movies and TV shows at 4x the resolution of Full HD, and upscale your current HD content to gorgeous, Ultra HD-level picture quality. Watch high dynamic range (HDR) content on your TV

With an HDR-compatible 4K TV, you can enjoy HDR movies and TV shows, in addition to all your current content. Smart TV with access to streaming services for countless entertainment options

Stream shows, movies, games and more with the TV’s built-in Wi-Fi and integrated apps. Built-in Roku smart platform delivers access to a world of entertainment

Stream from Netflix, YouTube, Hulu Plus, or choose from more than 4,000 other streaming channels. LED TVs perform well in all lighting conditions

They also deliver plasma-like deep blacks and rich colors. Advanced TV sound

Two 15W speakers. 3 HDMI inputs for the best home theater connection

High-speed HDMI delivers picture and digital surround sound in one convenient cable. HDMI cable not included. Motion Rate 120

Don’t struggle to keep your eye on the ball – enjoy fast-paced sports, movies and 4K gaming without the lag. Featuring Motion Rate image processing technology, the R6 keeps the thrills coming by making it easy to follow fast-moving action. USB input

Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or other USB device. Web-based services and content require high-speed Internet service. Some services may require a subscription.

Microsoft Surface Laptop – 13.5″ – Intel Core i5 – 4GB Memory – 128GB SSD – With Mouse

The Best of Windows and Office

Comes with Windows 10 S and is backed by the best of Microsoft — OneDrive included to keep your content safe in the cloud Beautifully designed and crafted

Open effortlessly with one hand and feel the luxurious touch of our Signature Alcantara® keyboard. Discover a new level of typing comfort on the soft palm rest, responsive keyboard, and large trackpad. The perfect balance of portability and performance

Weighs 2.76lbs. and measures 0.56″ thin. Surface Laptop fits easily in your bag and is designed for a life on the go. You’ll never be weighed down. 7th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor

Breeze through tasks with a 7th-generation Intel® Core™ processor A stunning screen that responds to your touch

Razor-B7sharp resolution for photographs, videos, and presentations — on the vibrant 13.5” PixelSense™ Display with touchscreen. Durable Corning® Gorilla® Glass 3 helps protect your laptop screen. Dolby® Audio Speakers

Invisible Omnisonic Speakers provide immersive Dolby® Audio™ Premium sound that comes directly from the keyboard, with no added bulk or grills Log-in with a smile

With Windows Hello, you are the password. It can even remember multiple faces for different accounts. Slim, light, and ready to travel

Ultra-slim and lightweight, Surface Arc Mouse goes anywhere without the weight or bulk of traditional mice. Comes with Surface Arc Mouse which connects wirelessly to your Surface device via Bluetooth. Our most innovative design, refined

Snap the Surface Arc Mouse into its curved position to power up. Snap again to flatten and power down. Intuitive interactions

Innovative full scroll plane lets you scroll both vertically and horizontally with Surace Arc Mouse. Enjoy precise tracking, with optimized left and right click. Beautifully crafted

Smooth and elegantly crafted, Surface Arc Mouse sits comfortably in your hand. *Windows 10 S works exclusively with Microsoft-verified apps from the Windows Store. Some accessories compatible with Windows 10 may not work.

Sony – 2.1-Channel Soundbar System with Wireless Subwoofer and Digital Amplifier

300W total system power

Provides quality sound for your favorite movies, shows, games and music. Wireless subwoofer

For deep, powerful bass. Dolby Digital decoder

Reproduces multichannel audio to deliver a cinematic audio experience. Bluetooth music streaming

Makes it easy to enjoy tracks stored on a compatible Bluetooth-enabled device (not included). Volume control

Lets you find a comfortable listening level. Sleek appearance

Fits seamlessly along most HDTVs for a streamlined look. Inputs

Includes 1 optical digital audio and 1 USB type A. Remote

Enables simple operation from a distance.

Arlo – Pro 4-Camera Indoor/Outdoor Wireless 720p Security Camera System

100% Wire-Free

Free of power cords and wiring hassles. Arlo Smart – Rich notifications and customization

Arlo Smart adds intelligence to your Arlo cameras to give you a more personal and purposeful home security experience. Customize alerts to detect people, configure specific activity zones, and contact emergency responders right from your smartphone’s lock screen. 720p HD

Watch and record crisp HD video. Rechargeable

Easily charge your batteries anytime to get uninterrupted security monitoring. Weather-Resistant

Put your camera anywhere, indoors or out. 2-Way Audio

Listen in or talk back through the built-in speaker and mic, straight from your smartphone. Night Vision

Turns on automatically in low light so you can see clearly, even in the dark. Mobile Alerts

Get instant notifications sent to your smartphone or email if motion or sound is detected. Free Cloud Storage

Don’t pay for cloud storage you don’t need. No subscriptions necessary. Arlo Basic plan comes with rolling 7-day cloud recordings. Live stream or view recorded video and audio for up to 7 days from the Arlo app. Included Base Station

Attach an external hard drive to locally store your recorded videos. Mountable design

For optimal placement on a wall.

