Google fights back as Donald Trump claims the site is biased against him

Earlier this week, Donald Trump started complaining on Twitter about how Google was suppressing positive stories about his administration from conservative sites while promoting “fake news media” sources like CNN. Several hours later, Trump posted a video supposedly showing how Google had failed to promote his State of the Union addresses while it had done so for President Barack Obama every year of his presidency.

“For years, Google promoted President Obama’s State of the Union on its homepage,” claims the video, as ominous music plays in the background. “When President Trump took office, Google stopped.”

None too pleased with what it viewed as a mischaracterization (or outright lie) about its apparent bias, Google sent a statement out to members of the press on Wednesday, which Business Insider shared today:

On January 30 2018, we highlighted the livestream of President Trump’s State of the Union on the http://google.com homepage. We have historically not promoted the first address to Congress by a new President, which is technically not a State of the Union address. As a result, we didn’t include a promotion on http://google.com for this address in either 2009 or 2017.

A quick search on the Wayback Machine proves that Google is telling the truth, and that Trump’s first and only State of the Union address was indeed highlighted on Google’s homepage in January. Furthermore, the video appears to have been doctored, as the screenshot from January 12th, 2016 not only features a logo which Google had retired months earlier, but doesn’t include the Cinderella Google Doodle which appeared that day either.

You can draw your own conclusions, but it certainly looks like someone on Trump’s social media team put together a video just to suit a narrative that the president believes to be real. They say to “fight fire with fire,” but I’m not sure that creating fake news is the best way to combat the “fake news media.”