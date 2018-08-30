There are still a few free downloads in yesterday’s post covering the best paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free, so be sure to go grab them now if you missed them before. Of course, we’ve got a fresh new roundup of seven apps for you to check out on Thursday and you’ll find them all listed out below.

btw – puzzle maze

Normally $0.99.

Engaing, innovative, minimal puzzle game with dozens of levels. The aim is simple: you need to move through the field and pickup all the circles. The problem is they are visible only on one of two colors – that’s why you should use toggles to switch the light. *** How to play *** The design is simple and there are different levels. A color line will enter in the field made of squares. The user needs to drag the line to collect the circles appear in that field. After collecting all the circles you need to exit from the field. After that, you will be on next level. You can also shift the line backward side. Gather all the circles and pass on next level. *** Features ***

• 88 unique levels

• Easy to play to refresh mind

• No target based labyrinth game

• Simple & user-friendly design

• You can mute sound & music in the setting option

• Labyrinth game with lots of different levels

• Relaxing sound and music Play btw and become great witness in the route game.

WiFiKey-WiFi Connect Manager

Normally $0.99.

WiFiKey helps users connect Wi-Fi freely. It provides users a truly safe Wi-Fi environment with secured connection and free speed service on different platforms. As a free Wi-Fi tool, WiFiKey provides users millions of Wi-Fi hotspots to connect and search on the internet. It just needs you one step to connect Wi-Fi .Then you will never worry about your data usage any more. In addition, you can also test your wifi speed and Wi-Fi security level using WiFiKey. It helps users master Wi-Fi easilier.

Active Voice : Speech-To-Text

Normally $9.99.

* * Join over a Million people around the globe using Active Voice on a daily basis!! Download it now! * * Active Voice is the power of your voice in the palm of your hands! – Use your voice to send messages and emails. No more tedious typing. Just speak and it’s done.

– Translate your text into 32 foreign languages.

– Copy your text with one tap.

– Correct your text using voice dictation or typing.

– Voice recognition support for 34 languages and accents.

– Full support for American and British English. :: :: SUPPORTED LANGUAGES :: :: :: Speech recognition support العربية الفصحى, English (UK, US, Australia), Español(España, EE.UU., México), Bahasa indonesia, Bahasa melayu, čeština, Dansk, Deutsch, français (France, Canada), italiano, Magyar, Nederlands, Norsk, Polski, Português, Português brasileiro, Pyccĸий, Română, Slovenčina, suomi, Svenska, Tϋrkçe, Ελληνικά, 한국어, 中文(中国,臺灣), 廣東話, 日本語. :: Translation support – Afrikaans

– Albanian

– Arabic

– Belarusian

– Bulgarian

– Catalan}

– Chinese

– Chinese (traditional)

– Croatian

– Czech

– Danish

– Dutch

– English

– Estonian

– Filipino

– Finnish

– French

– German

– Greek

– Hindi

– Hungarian

– Icelandic

– Indonesian

– Irish

– Italian

– Japanese

– Korean

– Latvian

– Lithuanian

– Macedonian

– Malay

– Maltese

– Norwegian

– Polish

– Portuguese

– Romanian

– Russian

– Slovak

– Slovenian

– Spanish

– Swahili

– Swedish

– Thai

– Turkish

– Ukrainian

– Vietnamese

– Welsh

– Armenian

– Azerbaijani

– Basque

– Georgian

– Gujarati

– Haitian Creole

– Kannada

– Latin

– Tamil

– Telugu

– Urdu If you are too busy to type on your iPhone, then Active Voice IS DEFINITELY FOR YOU. So, in a nutshell, you can do the following: – Convert your voice into text.

– Send your text as an SMS message or email. :: :: Technology:: :: Active Voice is powered by cutting-edge technology in speech recognition that requires a Wifi or 3G Internet connection. – Tired of typing your messages and emails? THEN WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR? GET YOUR COPY OF ACTIVE VOICE NOW.

PopArt Camera FX

Normally $2.99.

Create pop art photo like artist Andy Warhol or Roy Lichtenstein did in 1950’s and 1960’s. Make your photo looks like Campbell’s Soup, Marilyn Monroe, Elvis Presley or Barack Obama popart fine art now. We have more than 5 MILLION users in photography apps, we know what you want! PopArt Live Camera transforms your photo to various nice Pop Art effects! We have variety of colourful Pop Art designed together by professional photographers and real artists to provide you the most exciting photo effects. *INSTANT EFFECTS.* *LIVE CAMERA PREVIEW. *

Allow user to see how does an popart effect looks before capturing. *ONE CLICK EFFECT.*

You don’t have to worry about tuning the popart effects as our artist already use the best settings! *SHARING TO FACEBOOK / TWITTER / INSTAGRAM / LINE / WHATSAPP, etc*

Home Workouts and Exercises

Normally $3.99.

Get fit with Spartan Bodyweight , no equipment required!

Spartan Body Weight Home Workouts will keep your body fit and in shape! In just a few minutes a day you can be healthy, Spartan Body Weight Home Workouts is equipped with more than 30 workouts for every fitness level and with more than 300 exercises to pick from to create your own workout routines.But training only won’t help you lose weight fast thats why Spartan Body Weight Home Workouts has custom nutrition plans built it which will transform your body in just two weeks! Spartan Body Weight Home Workouts offers lots of different workout types (bbg, hiit, high inensity, advanced, intermediate, beginner ….) which contain number of calories and info as which muscle group is being used in that workout and whats its intensity. But to make sure that you don’t get injured and that you can work out to the fullest Spartan Body Weight Home Workouts contains stretching and warm up workouts which will keep your muscles and spine healthy and prevent any injuries. Our exercise library is more than 300 and we are adding exercises every week!The high quality videos and animations will help you execute the right movement of the exercise.Every exercise contains an muscle group image which explains which muscles are used while executing that exercise. Spartan Home Workouts do not only contain high quality workouts the app also contains advanced training and workout plans which will guide you though the process of becoming a stronger version of your self. Beside workout and training plans Spartan Home Workouts contain also high quality and scientifically proofed nutrition and diet plans which will show results in two weeks of use. Detailed meal plans and guides will help you maximise your results and achieve the body you deserve! Beside from the quality of workouts, warm up workouts , stretching workouts, exercises ,training & nutrition plans and meal plans the app has features which will help you stay motivated and train on time! Feature list:

– Record workouts and plan history

– Log your calories, workouts and plan history on Apple Health

– Train with Apple Watch and Apple TV

– Stay motivated with a achievement system

– Filter exercises by muscle group or hardness

– Ability to create your own workout routines

– Personal trainer with reminders which will notify you when to work out!

– Video followed workouts

And much more…. Major muscle groups that the workouts hit: – Abdominals

– Back

– Biceps

– Calf

– Chest

– Forearms

– Legs

– Shoulders

– Triceps So there is no need for GYM routines.

Workouts are pure insanity to lose the belly fat and for pumping your iron muscles.

With these workouts and exercises, you will get functional strength, explosiveness (explosive power) and defined body. Mix those workouts to improve your stability, stamina, agility and coordination.

App is based on HIIT (High intensity Interval training) regimen, which will improve your cardio and fast up your fat loss. Main function of this app is cardio, bodyweight and aerobics – better fitness, body health, fast metabolism for fat burning with a workout plan and exercise training program. A portion of the exercise list:

Push ups, squats, sit ups, plank, crunches, wall sit, jumping jacks, punch, triceps dips, lunges, Abs Scissors,Back Extensions,Bear Hugs,Biceps Curls,Bicycle Crunches, Burpees,Chin Ups,Crab Walk…. And many more

Skywall Pro – HD+ Wallpapers

Normally $2.99.

The only wallpaper app you’ll ever need. Say hello to Skywall. Explore

Sift through hundreds of original wallpapers hand crafted in house by the the Skywall team. Enjoy exclusive walls designed specifically for your devices. You won’t find these backgrounds in any other app. Upload

You can upload as many photos as you want and store them securely in Cloud for Free Wall of the Day

Come back every day for a new treat. This is where we showcase newly created Skywall, or just some of our favorites. Contact us if you want your own original work in the spotlight. Stunning UI

Fall in love with an app designed with Material in mind. Open up Skywall continually for some daily eye candy. Updated Daily

We’ll be constantly designing new Skywall for you. This means new high quality content within the app every day.

RadioApp Pro

Normally $9.99.

Easily tune in to local radio stations and to radio stations from all over the world, using a unique analog-like tuner. • Internet Connection Required Features:

• Unique analog-like FM/AM tuner

• Use remote control to seek stations

• Supports multiple countries at the same time

• Name of playing song when available

• Favorite stations

• Alarm clock

• Sleep timer

