Every Xbox One and Xbox 360 game you can download for free in September

Unsurprisingly, the Games with Gold program has cooled its jets somewhat after one of the best months in its history. In August, Xbox Live Gold subscribers were treated to four great titles, including triple-A blockbusters Forza Horizon 2 and For Honor. If you were expecting the team to follow that up with another slate of smash hits, you’re going to want to lower your expectations considerably before you scroll down to see the September selection.

The highlight of September is indie game Prison Architect, in which you build and maintain a prison while managing escape attempts and riots. Livelock also looks like a neat take on the twin-stick shooter genre. The Xbox 360 lineup is less impressive, but the LEGO Star Wars games never fail to entertain kids and adults alike.

Here are the details on the availability of all the Xbox One and Xbox 360 Games with Gold for August:

You’ll save nearly $70 if you pick up all four games and can add up to 3200 points to your gamerscore. Also, keep in mind that each of the Xbox 360 titles are backward compatible with the Xbox One, so even if you don’t have an Xbox 360 on hand, you can still download all four games listed above. See them in action below: