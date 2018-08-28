The OnePlus 6T might copy a smartphone that’s not made by Apple

They’re fast, affordable, and dependable, but OnePlus phones aren’t exactly originals when it comes to design. It’s Apple’s iPhone that usually inspires the Chinese smartphone maker, but the latest iPhone isn’t the only device that dictates where OnePlus will go next.

Later this year, we expect the OnePlus 6T to hit stores, a phone that was already spotted in a regulator’s database. And now we have an idea what device the OnePlus 6T will resemble most. Hint, it’s not the latest iPhone.

If you guessed the OnePlus 6T might look a lot like one of the latest Oppo phones, you’d be correct. That’s the Oppo R17 Pro, TechTastic believes.

OnePlus doesn’t like to be considered a subsidiary of Oppo and usually says that both companies share investors and supply chain. But, quite often, Oppo handset designs are turned into OnePlus phones — and Oppo gets some of its inspiration from Apple too. And by the way, it’s BBK Electronics the Chinese conglomerate that sells handsets under three brands, including Oppo and Vivo, which are popular in China, and OnePlus, which has been targeting international markets quite aggressively.

Launched a few days ago, the Oppo R17 Pro packs a bunch of features that OnePlus might use for the 6T. We’re looking at a dual-lens camera on the back with a 3D sensor that can take 3D pictures, as well as a variable aperture like the Galaxy S9 and Note 9.

Furthermore, the OnePlus 6T might have an even smaller notch than the OnePlus 6, which could only house the selfie cam, as the R17 Pro does.

The screen, a 6.4-inch panel with a 2340 x 1080 resolution, could feature a built-in fingerprint sensor.

The battery, meanwhile, would be made of two 1,850 mAh cells, which could be charged simultaneously. The phone would need to be plugged in for 10 minutes to reach a 40% charge.

The following video shows the overall design of the Oppo R17 Pro.