You can get 200GB of free iCloud storage for 2 months, just in time to upgrade your iPhone

In a matter of weeks, Apple will unveil its 2018 generations of iPhones, and many iPhone users will soon upgrade their old devices to a brand new model. As always with upgrades, it’s recommended you back up your data before moving to a brand new iPhone, in order not to lose any precious information.

That’s why you should check out Apple’s brand new promotion. The iPhone maker partnered up with US carriers to offer two months of 200GB iCloud storage for free to new users.

The deal spotted on Apple by a Reddit user, is available on all US carriers. International iPhone owners, sadly won’t get the perk.

With 200GB of iCloud storage, you should be able to upgrade most iPhones before making the jump to a brand new device. Current models go up to 256GB of storage, but even those versions can be backed up on 200GB iCloud storage, as long as you’re using less than 200GB of data on your phone.

Even if you don’t plan on getting a new iOS smartphone or tablet, the free cloud storage deal might be an interesting one, especially if you were looking to upgrade your free iCloud plan. The 200GB tier costs $2.99 per month, so you’re saving $6 in this case.

The deal, however, is only valid for new iCloud purchases. So if you’re already paying for iCloud, then you won’t be able to take advantage of the promo.

However, the new iPhone models might go all the way up to 512GB of storage, just like the iPad Pros and the recently released Galaxy Note 9. More local storage means that short-term, you won’t have to worry about iCloud space. But backing up a 512GB device might be a daunting task going forward, and you’ll need to invest in more hard drives or extra iCloud storage down the road.

That said, the storage tiers for the next iPhone X versions hasn’t leaked, so there’s no guarantee 512GB will be an option.

Apple is likely to unveil the new iPhones on September 12th, with preorders starting two days later.