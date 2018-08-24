We’re coming to the end of a long week, and you probably couldn’t be happier that it’s Friday. Before you slip away into the weekend though, be sure to check out one final roundup of the day’s best paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free. We’ve got seven apps on the docket today, and you’ll find them all listed below.

Reji: Learn & Repeat Words App

Normally $9.99.

Learn & never forget words and their pronunciations. Save words that you want to learn in Reji. Reji will teach you these words, their pronunciations, and remind you to repeat them a few times, so that you remember them forever. Everyone who has ever visited a language class knows how tedious it is to learn new words that you get in the class. Reji makes it easier and more efficient! Just type in words that you want to learn, Reji will add translation to your language, definition and image to them. It will teach you words and correct pronunciations in an interactive game where you have to flip cards with your words. No more paper word lists and forgotten vocab! With Reji, you get a super-easy and straightforward alternative to your paper word lists. • Save your own words

Reji lets you save any words that you get from the environment, movies, books, classes or the Internet. It automatically builds flashcards for these words with images, translations or definitions. You don’t have to look up for them by yourself, Reji is in charge for this! • Learn words efficiently

Learn saved words quickly and efficiently with Reji’s advanced repetition algorithm. It will show you flashcards with your words in a very special order, so that you remember them the best. • Never forget what you learned

Since learning without repetition is futile, Reji not only teaches you new words, but also reminds you to repeat those, you’ve already learned, on time. • Correct pronunciation

Reji teaches you how to pronounce words & phrases correctly by speaking out with correct accent, showing transliteration (pinyin, e.g.) and phonetic transcription (IPA). • iCloud synchronization

Reji backs up all your data in your iCloud, so that even if you reinstall the app, all your data will be restored seamlessly! If you are using multiple devices with the same Apple ID, Reji will synchronize all your data across them, too. • Deck Market

Reji also has a bunch of flashcards with basic words in all supported languages that you can download, if you don’t want to save words to learn by yourself. • Commuter/traveler-friendly

Reji works offline. As soon as you saved your flashcards, you can get back to learning words & pronunciation at any time, even offline. Frequent travelers & commuters would love this! • Multilingual

You can learn words & pronunciations in Spanish, Chinese, French, English and other 42 languages. Check out the full list of supported languages here: https://reji.me/faq.html Download Reji to give your vocabulary a boost now!

Aero Fish

In-app purchases for character upgrades are free.

Aero Fish is an addicting arcade game, there are 3 playable characters all providing a different gameplay experience. The characters you have to choose from are Yellow (basic), Orange (a little crazy) and Red (All out mayhem). Test yourself against the challenging course of obstacles which come your way. Avoid the rocks and shoot the enemies to attain a high score. No flappy nonsense here, this is straight up mayhem! You think you have what it takes? then why not test yourself with this amazingly, addicting endless gogo game! But beware………this game may become too addicting and take over your day to day life. Worth the risk? We certainly think so! Challenge your friends through GameCenter and social media to see who is the top player. Do you have what it takes to be number one on our leaderboard? Who knows there maybe a special prize for the person who can stay there the longest.

PixelMaze

Normally $0.99.

Puzzle mode in 2D:

– Collect all pixels.

– Find goal.

– You have 100 seconds. Endless Mode in 3D:

– Collect pixels for more time.

– Find goal.

– You have 100 seconds. Key Features:

– Multi-Fingered Exercises

– Mesmerising Soundtrack

– Arcade Sound Effects

– Rage Against Time

– Stumping Puzzles

– Retro Style

– 37 Levels

– Multiple Colours

– Pixels

– Endless (mindless) game mode

– 2D and 3D game modes

– No advertisements

– No in-application purchases Background:

– This was a competition entry at Assembly Summer 2017 computer festival.

– 10th place in Game Development combo.

Remote KeyPad + NumPad for Mac

Normally $4.99.

Turn your iPhone or iPad into the wireless extension of your Mac keyboard. Add dedicated numbers, arrows and other blocks to your Mac keyboard. Why buy additional hardware that you have to carry around with you if you can have it almost for free? AT A GLANCE

– Numeric block for Numbers, Excel, and your calculation needs;

– Arrows block for Keynote, Powerpoint and your other needs;

– Edit existing key pad keys & layout;

– Create your own key pads for any pro app you use;

– Use your iOS device as a Mac keyboard extension;

– Enjoy the ease of use in a slick user interface you will love;

– Use the Personal Hotspot of your iOS device to control your Mac when you don’t have access to other networks;

– 3 steps, under 30 seconds super easy setup. WORKS WITH

– Numbers;

– Excel;

– Calc;

– Keynote;

– Powerpoint;

– Many more. SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS

– Mac with macOS 10.10 or above and Helper app installed;

– iPhone, iPad or iPod touch with iOS 10 or above;

– Shared wireless network connection between your computer and iOS device. HELPER APP

Download free helper app from https://cherpake.com/get

Air Lookout

Normally $0.99.

Air pollution can be a problem anywhere, not just in areas of high population or industry. That is why there are over 2,600 EPA air quality stations across North America. It is important for people everywhere to easily find and understand air pollution levels. Unfortunately, most people remain unaware of their local air quality because the data is not accessible or approachable. Air Lookout aims to change that. Please Note: Air Lookout currently only supports the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s air quality stations in North America. Features:

• Hourly reports of air quality from the closest monitoring station.

• Know when it is safe to exercise outside.

• Provides a two day forecast (where supported).

• Explore all reporting air quality stations on a map.

• See a ranking of the best and worst cities in North America

• Monitors PM2.5, PM10, Ozone, Nitrates, Sulfides, Carbon Monoxide and more (12 pollutants can be monitored from supporting air quality stations).

• Shows the Air Quality Index in official EPA levels that are easy to understand.

• Provides simple and concise definitions of all pollutants and air quality terms.

• Uses the EPA color coding for the Air Quality Index. Includes Apple Watch app, Glance and Today Widget. Access to over 2,600 air quality stations

• 2,367 air quality stations in the United States

• 225 air quality stations in Canada

• 33 air quality stations in Mexico Data is provided by the United States EPA.

Slayaway Camp

Normally $2.99.

“A killer puzzle! 5/5 stars” – Touch Arcade

Become Skullface, a psycho slasher bent on slaughtering campers in this darkly comic ode to 80’s horror!

“An instant classic. 5/5” – Gamezebo

“A smart and addictive puzzler… you’re going to absolutely love it.” – Pocket Gamer From the twisted mind behind Bejeweled and Peggle (and some other guys) comes a diabolical puzzle game that also happens to be a bloody tribute to the VHS era of videotape horror! No one is safe… no law enforcement enforces the law enough… and no animals or children are harmed… in the summer horror hit of 1984. “Unusual? Yes. Wickedly good fun? You bet!” -Cult of Mac

“Brutally cute! Brilliant and funny… drenched in good-humored gore.” -Hardcore Gamer Key Features: • 11 gut-wrenching “videotapes” for over 140 puzzle levels + more to come! • Traps! Cops! SWAT teams! Land mines! Rotary telephones! Cats! Don’t kill the cats! • Unlock multiple psycho killers, including ones based on cult horror movies such as “American Mary” • Starring Mark Meer (Cmdr Shepard from Mass Effect) and Derek Mears (Friday the 13th) • Discover dozens of spectacular “Gorepack” kill scenes featuring wood-chippers, lawn mowers, Sumerian demon incantations, and more! • All-new DELETED SCENES revealed for each movie, for optional ‘extra-challenge’ puzzles! • Now includes a fresh new set of Series 1 iMessage stickers!! • Genuine synth-laden hair metal soundtrack by legendary Canadian band GNÜ TRUNTION • No internet required! We’re proud to present Slayaway Camp as a fully offline game experience. Slash on an airplane, bus, or out in the woods around the campfire! “Surprisingly wonderful… two thumbs way up!” -Jim Sterling, The Jimquisition

“Will slash its way into your heart.” -CGMagazine

“The most successful ode to slasher films ever” -RelyOnHorror

“Slayaway Camp is a killer.” -Gamespew

“A cute kill ’em up… sure, there’s dismemberment, decapitation and quite a lot of impaling, but it’s adorable.” -Rock Paper Shotgun

Turbo Wheels

Normally $0.99.

Get ready for a winners race, because the second place is the first loser! Turbo Wheels is the most exciting mini cars racing game where you don’t need brakes, they just slow you down. Choose your favourite car, they are plenty and fully upgradeable, each with their own unique handling and style! Features: * 25 unique mini cars in five different categories (Sport, SS, GT, Formula & Classic)

* 4 different countries (Brazil, Japan, Canada & UAE)

* Over unique 16 tracks

* 4 different race modes (Race, Time, Coins & 1 vs 1)

* Race against the opponent car 1 vs 1 to unlock his car

* Hours and days of exciting gameplay Support

Turbo Wheels is a graphically intensive 3D game, and although it runs well on many devices, we recommend iPad 3 & higher, iPad Mini 2 & higher, iPhone 5 & higher.

