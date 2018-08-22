Apple fans, we hope you’ve saved some storage space in your iPhones and iPads because we’ve got some new apps for you to install on Wednesday. Today’s roundup of paid iOS apps on sale for free includes eight different games and apps, and they’re all free downloads right now. These sales are only temporary though, so be sure to flip through them now before it’s too late.

Vxcam – AR Video Text & Emoji

Normally $1.99.

#Best app to create video stories in augmented reality. Add AR texts , emoji, videos in the environment around you. when done, you can take photos and videos while moving around them and narrating a story. – Share your video story and photos with your friends on Snapchat, Facebook, Whatsapp and private texts.

– Add AR text in a variety of fonts and colors

– Add your own Videos in the environment around you

– Walk into your videos to experience them in 3D

– Increase or decrease the size of objects using intuitive Pan gestures.

– Walk around the objects as if they are in your world and experience the virtual reality

– Use it for event management and directions

– Use it for real estate and open houses

– Optimized for iPhone X We really appreciate your feedback. If you like our game, please rate us on App Store!

Download Vxcam – AR Video Text & Emoji

Voice Record

Normally $3.99.

Concise,multifunctional,easy to operate

your wise choice,your recording APP.

Download Voice Record

Monster Stunts: Extreme Stunt Truck Racing

Normally $1.99.

*****

Support Challenge Mode!

Challenge with the best player all over the world!

***** Monster Stunts – A stunt monster truck racing game. Drive the monster truck through the tracks as fast as you can to get rewards. Rotate 360 degrees to get more coins. Please be careful, don’t hit the ground, then would crash the monster trucks. Get more rewards to earn more coins. Unlock more monster trucks in shop. How to play:

* Drive by pressing on the right or left side of the screen.

* Tilt the device to control the monster trucks. Features:

* Extremely fast and addictive gameplay

* 70 levels with more to come

* 10 monster trucks with more to come

* Game Center support

* Rotate 360 degrees to get more coins

* Universal (support all iOS devices)

Download Monster Stunts: Extreme Stunt Truck Racing

Visual Math 4D

Normally $1.99.

Visual Math 4D is a graphical calculator that allows you to visualize and solve your mathematical equations. It supports various types of equations, such as spherical, parametrical, polar and cartesian equations, which can be visualized in 2D and 3D. Supported features:

– vectors & matrices

– complex numbers

– truth- and value tables

– trigonometrical and hyperbolic functions

– logarithmic functions

– logical operators like XOR and NAND

– piecewise-defined functions

– definite integral

– n-th derivations

– statistical functions

– physical and mathematical constants with units

– plot cartesian functions with intersections

– plot polar- and spherical functions

– plot parametrical equations

– plot complex functions (draw real part & imaginary part)

– animate variables

– share content with other apps

– touch gestures

– graph legend (min/max)

– and many more…

Download Visual Math 4D

InFocus Pro – All-in-One Organizer

Normally $7.99.

5 ways to become more productive with InFocus Pro! A Calendar, Checklist, To-do’s, Projects & Notes, all-in-one. A great tool to easily get organized. InFocus Pro comes with indispensable tools for staying organized so you can get things done quicker and have more free time to do the things you love. Great for work, school, shopping, organizing events, planning a vacation and organizing your daily life. Highly flexible so you can choose the way you want to organize yourself, from a simple checklist to a more complex project with to do’s and notes. With InFocus Pro, you are in control! Ranked in the top 25 productivity apps multiple times in 2013, 2014 and 2015. 5 Apps All-In-One: • Calendar

• Checklist

• To Do

• Projects

• Notes Features: Calendar:

• Be unique & personalize your Calendar with your own background image

• List, Day, Week & Month View for greater flexibility on the style you like

• Set alerts so you don’t forget an appointment again

• Set repeating events so you can easily create multiple events without any extra typing

• Add Notes to your Calendar so you can be better prepared for you appointments

• Use Apple, Google, Yahoo Calendars and have them sync to these accounts so your always connected

• Handwrite your calendar event for quicker entry

• You can listen to your events with text to voice so you can be hands-free

• Share your events with your co-workers, colleagues, family members or friends Checklist

• A simple checklist which allows for quick entry

• Organize by project so you can be more efficient

• Set an alert to your checklist item so you don’t miss important things to do

• Hold and drag your list items so you can re-order your list fast

• Listen to your checklist items with text to voice so you can be hands-free

• Handwrite your Checklist item for quicker entry

• Share your checklist with your co-workers, colleagues, family members or friends

• Integrates with To Do & Projects module so no need to retype your entries To Do

• A structured to do list for more precise organization

• Add a priority to your to do’s so you know what’s important

• Assign a project to your to do for enhanced organization

• View your to do’s with a variety of organizational tabs for more efficient viewing

• Set an alert to your to do’s so you don’t miss anything important again

• Add a start and end date which helps you keep track of start and completion dates

• Listen to your to do’s with text to voice so you can be hands-free

• Handwrite your to do for quicker entry

• Share your to do’s with your co-workers, colleagues, family members or friends

• Integrates with Checklist & Projects module so no need to retype your entries Projects

• Color code your project folders so you can be more efficient and you can easily find folders

• Add a priority to your Projects so you know which projects are high priority

• Add subfolders to your projects so they are easier for you to view and for more advanced organization

• Add to do’s and notes to your project which allows you to have more powerful and advanced project organization that can handle all your projects

• Share your projects with your co-workers, colleagues, family members or friends

• Integrates with Checklist & To Do modules so no need to retype your entries Notes

• Add text, handwritten sticky notes, pictures and sketches to your notes which will allow you greater note taking abilities

• Assign a project to your notes for advanced organization

• Handwrite your note title for quicker entry

• Share your note by email with multiple formats (JPG, PDF) so your note is accessible by almost anyone

• Save your note on your Photo Album for more flexibility in sharing General

• Password protect your app so your important things stay secured

• Backup your data to iTunes for added security so don’t need to worry about data loss

• All modules have search capabilities so you can easily find your what your working on fast

Download InFocus Pro – All-in-One Organizer

Fontz App

Normally $3.99.

– Many many text fonts to choose from

– Choose a color from the spetrum of colors we offer

– Beautiful design

– Take a photo

– Choose a photo from library

– Share your personalised pictures for the world to see

Download Fontz App

Relax Rain

Normally $1.99.

Designed with simplicity in mind, Relax Rain is the simplest way to enjoy the relaxing and soothing sound of rain falling. Open up the app and sounds start playing automatically so you can relax, unwind, meditate or just get some quiet time right away. Included sounds (recorded in HD quality)

Forest Rain, Heavy Rain, Light Rain, Rain on Tent, Rain Shower, Sprinkle, Thunderstorm, Wind and Rain, all in a beautiful and easy to use interface. Benefits

– Helps with insomnia

– Get to sleep quicker

– Improve quality of sleep

– Use the app to block out distracting noise

– Boost concentration by drowning out distracting thoughts with relaxing sounds!

– Stay calm & stress-free! Features

– High-quality sounds

– Simple gesture-based design, swipe between sounds!

– Sleep timer with progressive fade out

– Plays in the background and when your iPhone is locked

– Bluetooth enabled

– Exclusively for iOS7 & iOS8

– Simple sharing Relax Rain was created by a small team, dedicated to bringing you frequent free feature updates. We’d love to know how we can help you relax, even more, so please get in touch with us via the App Store “Support” link, or tweet us @brightenstudios. Thanks!

Download Relax Rain

Invoice By Alto

Normally $0.99.

***Featured by Apple US + Canada in Business & Finance*** Get back to business with Invoice by Alto – a desktop-class invoicing tool on your mobile! Create and send professional looking invoices in under 1 minute with our ready to go templates that look great on desktop and mobile devices. Invoice by Alto is built from the ground-up for freelancers, self-employed workers, small to medium-sized businesses and startup companies! Accept credit or debit cards and take payments anywhere with this on-the-go invoicing solution. Our automated invoicing service is simple to use and perfect for anyone who wants an easier way of billing clients, tracking time on the job and keeping track of expenses. Never get paid late again! With invoice monitoring you can track what has been sent, paid and is still overdue. We all hate the O-word, so we’ve set up payment notifications to make sure you get paid on time, every time! Watch our complete how-to video – youtu.be/7-a37DoOiU0 We help over 15,000 users get paid efficiently with a 4.9 AVERAGE RATING. Invoice by Alto Can…

• Email clients professional looking invoices and estimates in minutes

• Add your logo to one of our stunning desktop & mobile friendly templates

• Accept payments in seconds with Stripe, Squarecash & Paypal integration

• Record and bill hourly using our Alto Timer app

• Reference expenses, receipts, photos and files in your estimates & invoices

• Easily generate stunning animated chart visuals and statistics to view your progress over time

• Devs: Github integrations lets you reference commits & issues right in the invoice

• AddressBook integration makes setup fast and hassle free

• Be used in portrait or landscape mode on iPhone, iPad and iPad Pro INVOICE. Email clients invoice & estimate documents they can quickly review from their desktop or mobile device. PAYMENT. Stripe, Square Cash & Paypal lets you accept credit cards, debit cards & paypal payment right on the invoice page sent to the client. Notes lets you give clients special instructions and give wire instructions. TEMPLATES. 5 beautiful templates [Brandon, Kepler, Tisa, Calluna, Nova] lets you present invoices and estimates that best represent your company. ATTACHMENTS. Dropbox, Github, and Photos integration let you reference files, receipts, images, code commits, github issues right in your invoice & estimates. BILL HOURLY. For companies and individuals that bill hourly, Alto’s dedicated Time app lets you track and record time for all your clients. At the end of a billing cycle, you can directly import your hours into invoices. CRM. AddressBook integration lets bring your contact information for each client fast. No need to spend hours typing out redundant information. DOCUMENT SETTINGS. Setup your company’s defaults for currency, due dates, notes and more so you can spend less time worrying about get paid and more time on what you do best. NOTIFICATIONS. Receive notifications when you’ve been paid. Get reminded to invoice clients when you have hours to bill. VISUALIZE. Awesome visual charts lets you see how your visualize the growth of your business. TEAMS. Share responsibilities with your team members to allow them to track hours, send estimates, and bill clients. SUPPORT. Zendesk support is integrated directly inside Alto and on the invoices you send to your clients

Download Invoice By Alto