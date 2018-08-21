How to keep ads away from your Twitch Prime experience

Avid Twitch content consumers should know that ad-free viewing is going away soon because Amazon wants Twitch and content creators to make more money. That might sound greedy, but it’s not a bad plan, considering that creators should be financially motivated to provide that content in the first place.

But just because Amazon is bringing ads to Twitch Prime doesn’t mean you’ll have to watch any adverts going forward. There are plenty of ways to avoid commercials in your Twitch experience, as long as you’re willing to pay for that perk some other way.

As Twitch announced on its blog, Twitch Prime members with monthly subscriptions will get ad-free viewing until October 15th. If you have an annual subscription, or if you upgrade to one before September 14th, you will get ad-free viewing until your next renewal date. So you might get up to one year of ad-free viewing if you act fast.

To activate your Twitch Prime account, all you need is an active Amazon Prime subscription, which most people have.

Then there’s Twitch Turbo, an $8.99 subscription that will get you ad-free viewing without changing your Amazon Prime subscription.

Finally, there’s one other way to get ad-free viewing, but this one is only valid for a single channel. What you have to do is use your monthly subscription token on a channel that has ad-free viewing turned on.

Everything else available to Twitch Prime users will not go away, and that includes Free Games with Prime and free loot for games. You can activate your Twitch Prime subscription after getting on Amazon Prime — you can go for a free Amazon Prime trial here.