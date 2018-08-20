More evidence that ‘Avengers 4’ will resurrect the heroes who died in ‘Infinity War’

No other Marvel movie has a cliffhanger as great as the one in Avengers: Infinity War. But no matter how awesome the ending was in the third film in the Avengers franchise, it was obvious from the get-go that we were not looking at permanent deaths. Somehow, the Snap will be undone in Avengers 4, and we knew that as soon as the end credits scene finished and we walked out of theaters. Among other things, that’s because many of the characters who turned to ashes at the end have to appear in other Marvel movies that will take place after Avengers 4.

We already know two of these movies, including Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which means that all the characters set to appear in them who died will be resurrected in Avengers 4. But new events in the real world provide more proof that a dead Avenger is coming back to life soon because there’s a third Marvel movie that’s apparently in the works. That’s Doctor Strange 2, which could start filming as early as next year and launch in 2020.

We actually don’t need confirmation from Disney that it’s making a Doctor Strange sequel, although this isn’t the first time we’ve heard the movie might be in the works. That’s because Tom Holland, who plays Spider-Man in these pictures, already confirmed a popular Avengers 4 theory that involves Doctor Strange. Furthermore, we already know that Strange may have set things in motion to defeat Thanos by making sure events happened in a certain way. He only saw one future out of more than 14 million in his visions where they beat Thanos, and he’s acting accordingly.

But now, The Mirror exclusively reports that Benedict Cumberbatch is being offered £7.5 million ($9.57 million) to star in the sequel, which is £5 million ($6.38 million) more than the original. In total, the actor earned £4.2 million ($5.36 million) for his work on Doctor Strange, Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers 4.

“Benedict has become a huge player in the Marvel universe,” a source told the site. “But the nature of the shoot for the sequel means we’re looking at 2020 for the next time we see the sleuth in a full series – if it happens at all.”

Filming could take up to six months, the report notes, which spells trouble for a different Cumberbatch project, the fifth series of the popular BBC series Sherlock where he plays Sherlock Holmes. Cumberbatch said that “maybe” he will return to the TV role for a fifth season when he was asked about it earlier this year.

On the other hand, the actor said back in June that he’d love to go back to the role:

Oh, Strange? Just try to stop me. That’s all kind of lined up as far as I’m aware, but who knows? I mean, you know, the problem is, how does he get out of where he’s at. But that’s the only thing. I’m bits of dust at the moment as far as I understand. So you really have to ask (Marvel Studios president) Kevin Feige. But as far as wanting to do it, yeah, I would love to go back into that role.

Of course, at the time he could not really comment on anything about his future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe without teasing that Doctor Strange would be resurrected in Avengers 4.