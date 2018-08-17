Best Buy’s 2-day anniversary sale has great deals on iPads, Apple Watch, and more

Every year, in celebration of the store’s anniversary, Best Buy holds a sale in which it slashes prices on dozens of popular items, from tablets to phones to computers. This year is no different, as the sale kicked off first thing on the morning of Friday, August 17th and is set to last until Saturday, August 18th at 11:59 PM CT.
There are dozens of deals worth checking out (including several Apple deals that you won’t find anywhere else), but we’ve rounded up the best of the best below. Check out the anniversary sale page for more.
Don't Miss: The rare Amazon sale on Bose’s best noise cancelling wireless headphones is still going on
Apple Deals
- MacBook Pro (13″, Intel Core i5, 8 GB RAM, 512GB Flash Storage, Space Gray): $1,699.99 (save $300)
- MacBook Pro (15″, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, AMD Radeon Pro 560, 1TB SSD, Silver): $2,699.99 (save $600)
- iPad mini 4 Wi-Fi 128GB (Space Gray): $274.99 (save $125)
- 21.5″ iMac (Latest Model) (Intel Core i5 (3.4GHz), 8GB RAM, 1TB Fusion Drive, Silver): $1,299.99 (save $200)
- 27″ iMac Pro with Retina 5K display (Intel Xeon W, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Black): $4,249.99 (save $750)
Laptop Deals
- Acer R 11 2-in-1 11.6″ Touch-Screen Chromebook: $199.00 (save $80)
- Dell Inspiron 15.6″ Laptop: $309.99 (save $70)
- Lenovo Yoga 920 2-in-1 13.9″ 4K Ultra HD Touch-Screen Laptop: $1,349.99 (save $300)
- HP 15.6″ Touch-Screen Laptop: $379.99 (save $100)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 12.3″ Touch-Screen: $649.00 (save $50)
TV Deals
- Samsung 65″ LED NU8000 Series 4K UHD Smart TV with HDR: 1,299.99 (save $300)
- Samsung 55″ LED Curved NU8500 Series 4K UHD Smart TV with HDR: $999.99 (save $200)
- Toshiba 55” LED 4K UHD Smart TV with HDR – Fire TV Edition: $399.99 (save $80)
- Westinghouse 55″ 4K UHD Smart TV with HDR: $299.99 (save $130)
- Toshiba 32″ LED 720p HDTV: $99.99 (save $50)
Streaming Deals
- Amazon Fire TV Cube with Alexa and 4K Ultra HD: $89.99 (save $30)
- Amazon Fire TV with 4K Ultra HD and Alexa Voice Remote: $39.99 (save $30)
- NVIDIA SHIELD TV 16 GB Streaming Media Player: $139.99 (save $40)
Smart Home Deals
- Amazon Echo (2nd Gen): $84.99 (save $15)
- Amazon Echo Dot (2nd Gen): $39.99 (save $10)
- Amazon Echo Show: $129.99 (save $100)
- Arlo Pro 6-Camera Indoor/Outdoor Wireless 720p Security Camera System: $699.99 (save $250)
- Ubiquiti AmpliFi HD AC1750 Dual-Band Mesh Wi-Fi System: $309.99 (save $30)