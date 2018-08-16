How a Disney scandal proves that many ‘Infinity War’ deaths will be undone

The Infinity War deaths aren’t as final as the writers and directors of Marvel’s latest Avengers blockbuster would have us believe, and we already have plenty of evidence that many of our favorite characters will return to life at some point in Avengers 4 — hit this link for our complete roundup. As you can see in that list, some of the dead characters are already confirmed to be alive in Avengers 4 or the movies that follow, while some of them are possibly alive based on what we know about developments of other Marvel movies that involve the dead heroes. And then we have some characters whose revivals can’t be proven just yet.

But it’s a different event in the world of Marvel that just helped us identify more characters who died at the end of Infinity War that will be resurrected in the Infinity War sequel: A Disney scandal involving James Gunn.

He’s the mastermind behind the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 and Vol. 2, but he also happens to have been just fired by Disney because of insensitive comments he made a long time ago on Twitter.

Gunn did not reveal anything about what will happen next in Avengers 4 or Vol. 3, and we don’t expect him to do so either. But he did confirm back in June on Twitter that the action in Vol. 3 takes places after Infinity War. That’s because some people speculated that, with almost every Guardian dead in Infinity War, the events of Volume 3 would precede Infinity War. Vol. 3, by the way, has been confirmed for a 2020 release date.

It will be after. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 18, 2018

That tweet, however, wasn’t enough to confirm that all the Guardians will be resurrected in Avengers 4. Furthermore, as I told you the other day, only Mantis is in the credits of Guardians 3 at this time, and she’s dead. Everyone else from the team is probably in the movie as well, but we don’t have any official confirmation yet.

In addition to Mantis, we have Rocket and Nebula who are alive on Earth and Titan, respectively. So they’ll be in Vol. 3. And then we know Gamora survived somehow inside the Soul Stone.

But let’s get back to the Gunn scandal.

It was just a few days ago that Chris Pratt posted this letter in support of James Gunn, signed by the whole cast:

The list includes Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Drax (Dave Bautista), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Rocket (Bradley Cooper), Kraglin (Sean Gunn), Groot (Vin Diesel), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), and Yondu (Michael Rooker).

Now, of all these characters, Yondu died in Vol. 2. And we have no idea what happened to Kraglin during the Snap. But everyone else, except for Rocket and Nebula, died on screen in Infinity War. Even Gamora.

It makes sense that all these actors would sign the letter, but it makes even more sense that only the actors still involved in the Guardians project would really want to sign it. Pratt does say in the Instagram post that he’d love to see Gunn return for Vol. 3. In other words, Star-Lord is alive.

Bautista’s reaction to Disney’s firing of Gunn was even harsher. Here’s what he said on Twitter a few days ago:

I will do what Im legally obligated to do but @Guardians without @JamesGunn is not what I signed up for. GOTG w/o @JamesGunn just isn’t GOTG. Its also pretty nauseating to work for someone who’d empower a smear campaign by fascists #cybernazis . That’s just how I feel https://t.co/Ym4FwruVDu — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) August 5, 2018

Given that comment, Drax must be alive as well for Volume 3.

Of course, the fact that Yondu died long ago, well before Infinity War, doesn’t escape me, and Rooker did sign Pratt’s letter as well. Shrug emoji on that one.

My point is that the Guardians who worked with Gunn for the first two parts, and who have contracts for Vol. 3, are infinitely more likely to show their continued support for Gunn. Which means almost everybody on that list is going to survive Infinity War and Avengers 4, not just Rocket and Nebula.